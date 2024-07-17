I'm a security camera expert and these are my top Blink deals this Amazon Prime Day

On the last day of Amazon's Prime Day event, there's no getting away from the sheer amazing value of Blink cameras.

Sure, as the expert I might want to point you to other features on pricier models, but to be honest what you can do with a very small amount of money with the Blink cameras especially is mind-blowing and – as an Amazon-owned company – Blink is getting some very striking discounts.

These are the ones I think are especially noteworthy, including not only the ever-so-slightly refined Blink Mini 2. Because the best advantage of the update is for outdoor use, the Blink Mini – which still have the same 1080p resolution – is getting less attention, but it has an arguably cooler feature – the pan-tilt base.

That seems to amount to amazing discounting – a camera you can remotely point in different directions for a smidge over $20. How could you not?

Best US Deals

Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was $39.99 | NOW $23.99 SAVE 40% When you're working indoors the Blink Mini and Mini 2 aren't very different – but the original Mini had the option of a remote-control pan tilt base! The camre is 1080p but you can re-position it using your phone app from anywhere!

Blink Mini 2 | was $39.99 | NOW $19.99 SAVE 50% The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to the popular put-it-anywhere security camera which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use outdoors though).

Blink Whole Home Bundle | was $199.97 | NOW $89.97 SAVE $110 With a Blink Mini 2 for indoors, a Blink Outdoor Camera 4 which can last for two years with the included batteries (they're replaceable) and 1 video doorbell, this is a decent package for a small home for a very little money will bring up up to date. Even better, you get the hub which can save clips without a subscription.

Best UK deals

Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99 SAVE 40% When you're working indoors the Blink Mini and Mini 2 aren't very different – but the original Mini had the option of a remote-control pan tilt base! The camre is 1080p but you can re-position it using your phone app from anywhere!

Blink Mini 2 | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99 SAVE 40% The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to the popular put-it-anywhere security camera which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use outdoors though).

Blink Whole Home Bundle | was £184.97 | NOW £79.99 SAVE £104.98 With a Blink Mini 2 for indoors, a Blink outdoor camera which can last for two years with the included batteries (they're replaceable) and 1 video doorbell, this is a decent package for a small home for a very little money will bring up up to date.

Alternatives

As the expert, my only note of caution is that to get the best of Blink (and indeed Ring – Amazon's other security camera company), you'll need to sign up to a subscription. (Yes the Blink hub can help avoid running costs, but it still lacks some features compared to the subscription, like video thumbnails, and you'll need to buy a USB stick to record to).

Admittedly a subscription and/or USB stick isn't the end of the earth. Many burglar alarm systems also expect subscriptions, so perhaps you budgeted for it already.

But I do have some other suggestions with some great deals, if you're willing to spend a bit more now (and a bit less later) on security.

And we keep a guide to the best indoor cameras.