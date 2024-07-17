I'm a security camera expert and these are my top Blink deals this Amazon Prime Day

On the last day of Amazon's Prime Day event, there's no getting away from the sheer amazing value of Blink cameras.
Sure, as the expert I might want to point you to other features on pricier models, but to be honest what you can do with a very small amount of money with the Blink cameras especially is mind-blowing and – as an Amazon-owned company – Blink is getting some very striking discounts.
Best US Deals
Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was $39.99 | NOW $23.99
SAVE 40% When you're working indoors the Blink Mini and Mini 2 aren't very different – but the original Mini had the option of a remote-control pan tilt base! The camre is 1080p but you can re-position it using your phone app from anywhere!
Blink Mini 2 | was $39.99 | NOW $19.99
SAVE 50% The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to the popular put-it-anywhere security camera which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use outdoors though).
Blink Whole Home Bundle | was $199.97 | NOW $89.97
SAVE $110 With a Blink Mini 2 for indoors, a Blink Outdoor Camera 4 which can last for two years with the included batteries (they're replaceable) and 1 video doorbell, this is a decent package for a small home for a very little money will bring up up to date. Even better, you get the hub which can save clips without a subscription.
Best UK deals
Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99
Blink Mini 2 | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99
Blink Whole Home Bundle | was £184.97 | NOW £79.99
SAVE £104.98 With a Blink Mini 2 for indoors, a Blink outdoor camera which can last for two years with the included batteries (they're replaceable) and 1 video doorbell, this is a decent package for a small home for a very little money will bring up up to date.