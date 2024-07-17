I'm a security camera expert and these are my top Blink deals this Amazon Prime Day

If you want security cameras – and especially bundle deals – then you can really take advantage of Prime Day

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt review
(Image credit: Adam Juniper / Digital Camera World)
On the last day of Amazon's Prime Day event, there's no getting away from the sheer amazing value of Blink cameras. 

Sure, as the expert I might want to point you to other features on pricier models, but to be honest what you can do with a very small amount of money with the Blink cameras especially is mind-blowing and – as an Amazon-owned company – Blink is getting some very striking discounts.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was $39.99 | NOW $23.99

Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was $39.99 | NOW $23.99

SAVE 40% When you're working indoors the Blink Mini and Mini 2 aren't very different – but the original Mini had the option of a remote-control pan tilt base! The camre is 1080p but you can re-position it using your phone app from anywhere!

View Deal
Blink Mini 2 | | NOW $19.99

Blink Mini 2 | was $39.99 | NOW $19.99

SAVE 50% The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to the popular put-it-anywhere security camera which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use outdoors though).

View Deal
Blink Whole Home Bundle | was $199.97 | NOW $89.97

Blink Whole Home Bundle | was $199.97 | NOW $89.97

SAVE $110 With a Blink Mini 2 for indoors, a Blink Outdoor Camera 4 which can last for two years with the included batteries (they're replaceable) and 1 video doorbell, this is a decent package for a small home for a very little money will bring up up to date. Even better, you get the hub which can save clips without a subscription.

View Deal
Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99

Blink Mini Pan Tilt | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99

SAVE 40% When you're working indoors the Blink Mini and Mini 2 aren't very different – but the original Mini had the option of a remote-control pan tilt base! The camre is 1080p but you can re-position it using your phone app from anywhere!

View Deal
Blink Mini 2 | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99

Blink Mini 2 | was £39.99 | NOW £23.99

SAVE 40% The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to the popular put-it-anywhere security camera which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use outdoors though).

View Deal
Blink Whole Home Bundle | was £184.97 | NOW £79.99

Blink Whole Home Bundle | was £184.97 | NOW £79.99

SAVE £104.98 With a Blink Mini 2 for indoors, a Blink outdoor camera which can last for two years with the included batteries (they're replaceable) and 1 video doorbell, this is a decent package for a small home for a very little money will bring up up to date.

View Deal
Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

