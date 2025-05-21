These Blink security cameras are the perfect Memorial Day pickup
As Memorial Day approaches, many of us are taking time to reflect, remember, and reconnect with the things that truly matter—family, home, and peace of mind. Fittingly, it’s also the perfect moment to shore up your home security, with a series of smart, quiet deals on Amazon’s Blink range that are well worth a look.
Blink’s security bundles are among the most intuitive and discreet ways to keep an eye on your home, both inside and out. And this Memorial Day, a few carefully curated packages are seeing handsome discounts.
For those wanting a strong start, the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2 bundle is currently available for just $49.99 - a rather sharp drop of 64%. It’s a simple, affordable way to cover key points of your property with weather-resistant, motion-triggered cameras that just work.
If you're looking for a more complete setup, the Blink Whole Home Bundle offers comprehensive coverage for $89.97—a 55% saving. It includes the Outdoor 4 camera, Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, and the essential Sync Module 2. Ideal for first-timers wanting to secure every angle in one go.
This Memorial Day, whether you're out honoring loved ones or enjoying a long weekend at home, these understated deals offer a quiet way to protect what matters most.
Save $40 This package deal includes an outdoor camera, a solar panel charging mount, and a Sync Module 2, all available separately but much cheaper together now!
SAVE $32 at Amazon. The Mini 2 is the baby of the Blink range - and you can now get a pair of these for almost half price.
SAVE $70 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.
💰 Inside and outside coverage
✅ Outdoor 4 has two-year battery life
❌ Some features require a subscription
SAVE $100 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home surveillance for the first time, this great-value bundle includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2.
💰 Great-value starter bundle
✅ Compatible with Amazon Alexa
❌ Some features require a subscription
Amazon’s Blink security system offers a simple, reliable way to monitor your home, inside and out. The Blink Outdoor 4 is built for the elements - completely wireless, with a two-year battery life, round-the-clock video, and upgraded motion detection. It also works smoothly with Alexa, letting you check in hands-free.
For indoor use, the Blink Mini 2 is compact and easy to set up. It delivers motion alerts, night vision, and can pair with the Blink Video Doorbell as a chime. With the optional weatherproof adapter, it’s even ready for light outdoor duty, though it lacks the full feature set of the Outdoor 4.
The Blink Video Doorbell fits right in, whether installed wire-free or connected to existing wiring. It notifies you instantly when it spots movement or someone rings the bell.
All three devices capture crisp 1080p HD video and provide dependable, no-nonsense home security.
