Ilford celebrates 145th birthday with retro-inspired film boxes, and we want some!

Originally named Britannia Works Company, Ilford started its journey in black-and-white film production back in 1879 – 145 years later it's still one of the most prominent names in photographic film.

Despite Ilford's inclination for monochrome, to celebrate the milestone, Ilford has released colorful retro-inspired packaging for two of its best film stocks. Inspired by the original packaging of the 1950s and 1960s the film boxes are adorned with vibrant color blocking and a retro typeface.

(Image credit: Ilford)

The limited edition range is designed for the ever-popular HP5 Plus and FP4 Plus films for 35mm and 120 formats. This is particularly apt considering the designs are based on the colors and style of HP3 and FP3 packaging, the precursors to the current FP4+ and HP5+ emulsions.

Sales and marketing director of Ilford Giles Branthwaite says, "Film photographers are collectors by nature and have regularly requested we introduce limited edition packaging such as this. This is an exciting year for us as we have recently announced a multi-million-pound investment in our R&D and operational capabilities. As we celebrate 145 years since the original Ilford company was founded, we are excited to reference our legacy as we look to the future."

(Image credit: Ilford)

Since Ilford's inception, the landscape of film photography has evolved, disappeared, and reappeared. A recent resurgence thanks to trends on social media has film photography on another upward trajectory, and ever-present Ilford is still providing its stunning black-and-white film.

Specialists in black and white film production, Ilford manufactures film styles for every occasion embracing the timelessness of black and white photography. Its FP4+ offers fine grain and high sharpness with a speed of ISO 125, perfect for well-lit scenarios. HP5+ has a higher speed of ISO 400 and is a great all-rounder for a mixture of lighting scenarios, Ilford suggesting it is ideal for action and documentary.

The limited edition packaging will become available over the next couple of weeks. More details can be found on the Ilford website along with an abundance of inspiration and tutorials.

