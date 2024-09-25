Ilford celebrates 145th birthday with retro-inspired film boxes, and we want some!

By
published

Ilford injects some color into its black-and-white film... packaging

Ilford retro inspired film
(Image credit: Ilford)

Originally named Britannia Works Company, Ilford started its journey in black-and-white film production back in 1879 – 145 years later it's still one of the most prominent names in photographic film.

Despite Ilford's inclination for monochrome, to celebrate the milestone, Ilford has released colorful retro-inspired packaging for two of its best film stocks. Inspired by the original packaging of the 1950s and 1960s the film boxes are adorned with vibrant color blocking and a retro typeface.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

