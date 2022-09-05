If I had to buy a disposable camera, it would be these two

Buying a disposable camera is a fun way to enjoy analog photography again, without having to invest a considerable amount of cash to get you going. The low cost of a disposable camera and ease of use make these little point-and-shoots great to pick at weddings, social gatherings or to record memories on holiday. Disposable cameras are a versatile, yet easy-to-use solution to get some of that film nostalgia.

There are many types of disposable cameras (opens in new tab), from ones that shoot in color, black and white, or even those designed to be by the poolside and underwater. As a person that still shoots a lot of film in 35mm and 120 medium format (opens in new tab), I have often used these disposable wonders when on holiday when I don't want to take my more expensive, professional cameras along for the ride.

So here are my thoughts and recommendations for a great disposable camera to give you that film feeling, without the heavy price tag!

1. Kodak FunSaver Single Use Camera The best disposable camera for taking lots of shots Specifications Type: Single-use Film format: 35mm Film type: Color ISO speed: ISO400 or 800 Number of exposures: 39 (or 27) Lens: 30mm f/10 Viewfinder: Direct vision Modes: Auto Today's Best Deals $26.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $28.69 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $41.94 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Generous number of exposures + Easy to get processed Reasons to avoid - Flash needs to charge

This brightly colored disposable camera ups the usual 27 exposures to a generous 39 on Kodak Kodacolor film, so you are already starting with a bargain! It also comes with a built-in flash offering a 4ft to 10ft range, so if party flash is your views this little gem wont disappoint. This is a plastic-fantastic all wrapped in a durable plastic casing that should withstand a few knocks, but its not going to be the most rugged camera, so look after it if you can!. It feels like the adage ‘can’t go wrong’ should have been invented for cameras such as this.

Note: 27-exposure versions also exist, but the "27+12" 39-exposure option is usually better value, and we all love getting more bang for our buck!

2. Kodak Tri-X 400 Single Use Camera The best disposable camera for black-and-white flash photography Specifications Type: Single-use Film format: 35mm Film type: Black & white ISO speed: ISO400 Number of exposures: 27 Lens: 30mm f/10 Viewfinder: Direct vision Modes: Auto Today's Best Deals $13 (opens in new tab) at Moment (opens in new tab) $17.76 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Exceptionally bright flash + Stylish B&W film Reasons to avoid - Some may not like contrasty look

Now if you're anything like me, you will love the look and feel of black and white photography, Kodak's Tri-X 400 is one of the most famous monochrome films of its era, with many photographers falling in love with it for its dramatic, contrast-y look. Now, it's available in a disposable camera, which may make for the perfect gateway drug for anyone looking to dip their toes into analogue photography.

As well as getting 27 shots of wonderful Tri-X at your disposal, you also get what Kodak describes as the most powerful flash on a disposable camera, which perfectly complements the high-key drama of the Tri-X film stock, making your images look like a million dollars - This really is champagne results for beer money and quite possibly the best black and white solution on the market if you want to dip your toes into the world of black and white for cheap.

