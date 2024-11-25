I write about camera deals for a living and these are my top seven Black Friday deals under £800

Black Friday is less than a week away, and while I expect to see amazing deals from the event through to Cyber Monday, I have made a list of my top 10 Black Friday camera deals under £800 that you simply can't ignore right now!



There is a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures your next best mirrorless camera or action cam rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.



The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £499

Save £170.99 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

GoPro Hero (2024) | was £199 | now £179

Save £20 at Wex Photo Video The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m. There's only a small price reduction on this new budget GoPro model – but we reckon it will sell like hot cakes this Christmas!

Nikon Z fc | was £899 | now £749

Save £150 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon features a 21MP DX-format sensor that can record 4K video.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | was £574.86 | now £539.99

Save £34.87 at Amazon Taylor Swift's camera of choice is ultra-compact yet super capable, with a 20.3MP sensor, 4.5 stops of image stabilization, a 180° flipping selfie screen, 4K video, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to control the camera from your phone or easily upload your images to social media. This price applies to the Black model; the Silver costs extra.

Sony A6100 | was £659 | now £554

Save £105 at Amazon Sony's budget mirrorless camera offers a 24MP APS-C sensor and 4K shooting. A 180° LCD screen is the key difference between this and the cheaper A6000.

With the latest action cams being just $179.99 or powerful YouTube setups like the Panasonic Lumix G95 under $700 with a lens these deals really are worth the "Balck Friday" title and shows that when the actual event comes we could see further amazing deals in the US - something that we didn't see last year!

