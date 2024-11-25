I write about camera deals for a living and these are my top seven Black Friday deals under £800

These Black Friday deals under £800 are amazing value - you'd be foolish not to but them!

Black Friday under £800
Black Friday is less than a week away, and while I expect to see amazing deals from the event through to Cyber Monday, I have made a list of my top 10 Black Friday camera deals under £800 that you simply can't ignore right now!

There is a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures your next best mirrorless camera or action cam rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.

The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £499
Save £170.99 at Amazon

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £499
Save £170.99 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

GoPro Hero (2024) | was £199 | now £179
Save £20 at Wex Photo Video

GoPro Hero (2024) | was £199 | now £179
Save £20 at Wex Photo Video The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m. There's only a small price reduction on this new budget GoPro model – but we reckon it will sell like hot cakes this Christmas!

Nikon Z fc | was £899 | now £749
Save £150 at Amazon

Nikon Z fc | was £899 | now £749
Save £150 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon features a 21MP DX-format sensor that can record 4K video.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | was £574.86 | now £539.99
Save £34.87 at Amazon

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | was £574.86 | now £539.99
Save £34.87 at Amazon Taylor Swift's camera of choice is ultra-compact yet super capable, with a 20.3MP sensor, 4.5 stops of image stabilization, a 180° flipping selfie screen, 4K video, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to control the camera from your phone or easily upload your images to social media. This price applies to the Black model; the Silver costs extra.

Panasonic Lumix G100 vlogger kit | £669 | now £499
£499 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix G100 vlogger kit | £669 | now £499
This Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera kit has been put together with would-be content creators in mind, as not only do you get the Panasonic 12-32mm zoom, you also get a control grip that can quickly transform into a mini tripod.

GoPro Hero13 Black | was £399 | now £339
Save £60 at Wex Photo Video

GoPro Hero13 Black | was £399 | now £339
Save £60 at Wex Photo Video GoPro's latest offers far more lens options than previous models, including an anamorphic option with serious filmmakers will love. Alternatively, you can buy direct from GoPro for £339.99.

Sony A6100 | was £659 | now £554
Save £105 at Amazon

Sony A6100 | was £659 | now £554
Save £105 at Amazon Sony's budget mirrorless camera offers a 24MP APS-C sensor and 4K shooting. A 180° LCD screen is the key difference between this and the cheaper A6000.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

