I write about camera deals for a living and these are my top seven Black Friday deals under £800

Black Friday is less than a week away, and while I expect to see amazing deals from the event through to Cyber Monday, I have made a list of my top 10 Black Friday camera deals under £800 that you simply can't ignore right now!
There is a possibility these might end up slightly cheaper across the event, but picking them up now secures your next best mirrorless camera or action cam rather than having to make the effort of rushing around during the main event chaos.
The deals below are spread across a wide range of budgets and interests - each item being heavily discounted already and offering excellent value for the money - so what are you waiting for get scrolling!
Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £499
Save £170.99 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.
GoPro Hero (2024) | was £199 | now £179
Save £20 at Wex Photo Video The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m. There's only a small price reduction on this new budget GoPro model – but we reckon it will sell like hot cakes this Christmas!
Nikon Z fc | was £899 | now £749
Save £150 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon features a 21MP DX-format sensor that can record 4K video.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | was £574.86 | now £539.99
Save £34.87 at Amazon Taylor Swift's camera of choice is ultra-compact yet super capable, with a 20.3MP sensor, 4.5 stops of image stabilization, a 180° flipping selfie screen, 4K video, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to control the camera from your phone or easily upload your images to social media. This price applies to the Black model; the Silver costs extra.
Panasonic Lumix G100 vlogger kit | £669 | now £499
This Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera kit has been put together with would-be content creators in mind, as not only do you get the Panasonic 12-32mm zoom, you also get a control grip that can quickly transform into a mini tripod.
GoPro Hero13 Black | was £399 | now £339
Save £60 at Wex Photo Video GoPro's latest offers far more lens options than previous models, including an anamorphic option with serious filmmakers will love. Alternatively, you can buy direct from GoPro for £339.99.
Sony A6100 | was £659 | now £554
Save £105 at Amazon Sony's budget mirrorless camera offers a 24MP APS-C sensor and 4K shooting. A 180° LCD screen is the key difference between this and the cheaper A6000.