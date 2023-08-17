I won't wait till 2024 for the iPhone 16 – the iPhone 15 is a big enough upgrade for me

With September fast approaching, Apple is gearing up to release the new iPhone 15 family. Rumors and leaks are hinting towards the standard iPhone 15 getting some serious camera upgrades, while the Pro models seem to have less to shout about – with some Apple analysts suggesting it might be worth waiting until the release of the iPhone 16 in 2024 if you want to get some seriously upgraded features.

However, a year is a long time to wait to upgrade your camera phone. And even if the iPhone 16 could include an upgraded 48MP zoom camera, with WiFi 7 technology that can transmit data at 6GHz with speeds of around 40 GBps, if you’re looking to upgrade ASAP then waiting till 2024 is a bit of a stretch – especially if like me you’re still stuck in the “dark ages” with an iPhone 11.

If your main reason for upgrading your current iPhone is to benefit from a better camera, the iPhone 15 standard models are touted to feature the same 48MP cameras as in the current iPhone 14 Pro models. We’ve also heard rumors that the standard iPhone 15 models will include a stacked sensor, which will improve low-light capabilities, noise reduction and overall image quality. With the addition of increased battery life, and the replacement of the infamous Lightning port with a universal USB-C port, the iPhone 15 to me is looking very desirable.

I could wait until 2024 to get the iPhone 16 but, realistically, it’s likely to be well out of budget (the iPhone 15 alone is expected to cost two hundred bucks more than the iPhone 14) – plus the thing I care about the most is the camera. As previously mentioned I currently use an iPhone 11 and, to be honest, I don’t have a massive issue with the image quality. Sometimes I do wish that the wide-angle camera was better, but I don’t use it all that often. So while a 48MP camera would be amazing to have, it's definitely more of a 'want' not a 'need'.

According to Apple analyst Ross Young, via HD Tech, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could benefit from a much larger screen – 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively, which for me is just too big. The standard iPhone screen is perfect for my small hands; any larger and I’d find it a struggle to hold unless using a pop grip, and it wouldn’t fit in the pocket of most of my jeans / trousers.

Despite being a photographer, I have never bothered to invest in the Pro or Pro Max iPhone models. When I really need to take amazing photos I use my Sony A7 III, but when I don’t have it on me I still get by with the image quality of an iPhone 11. I don’t want to wait over a year to upgrade so, even if the iPhone 16 is going to include all the bells and whistles, I’m just not patient enough to wait for it.

