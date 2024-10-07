I think this is THE best camera deal on Amazon Prime: £580 off the Lumix S5II

By
published

This is the camera I would buy for shooting video – and right now it's £580 off in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Panasonic S5 II camera with 20-60mm lens against a pale purple and green background, with the text &quot;Great price&quot;
(Image credit: Panasonic)

This is the biggest deals I've seen during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – and it's a BIG saving on one of the best full frame cameras available. 

You can save £580 on the mighty Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery, available for just £1,549 from Amazon!

Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery | was £2,129 | now £1,549

Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery | was £2,129 | now £1,549
Save £580 at Amazon The S5II is a phenomenal camera, especially for video, with features like 6K 30p capture and open gate recording. And with the versatile 20-60mm zoom lens, you can get shooting most subjects right away.

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

