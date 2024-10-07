I think this is THE best camera deal on Amazon Prime: £580 off the Lumix S5II

This is the biggest deals I've seen during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – and it's a BIG saving on one of the best full frame cameras available.

You can save £580 on the mighty Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery, available for just £1,549 from Amazon!

Panasonic Lumix S5II + 20-60mm lens + extra battery | was £2,129 | now £1,549

Save £580 at Amazon The S5II is a phenomenal camera, especially for video, with features like 6K 30p capture and open gate recording. And with the versatile 20-60mm zoom lens, you can get shooting most subjects right away.

If I was buying a camera today for shooting video, I would buy the Panasonic Lumix S5II (review). This full frame camera is an absolute powerhouse for filmmaking, vlogging and content creation thanks to a host of must-have features.

One of the things I love about the S5II is the fact that it can shoot open gate video, which makes workflow and delivery so much easier whether you're shooting for your own social media or for paying clients.

And the ability to record video at up to 6K 30p gives you many of the advantages of 8K (like the ability to crop into and reframe your footage) without all the drawbacks (such as the storage and processing).

It's a formidable camera for photography, too. The 24.2MP sensor produces great quality stills, but should you need hi-res imaging you can take advantage of the hi-res mode for 96MP shots!

