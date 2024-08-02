I saw Panasonic's Lumix S9 for the first time at a show and I just kept walking. That’s bad!

By
published

I review cameras for a living, so I ought to take an interest, but this constantly repeating ‘creator’ formula is just, well, boring

Panasonic Lumix S9
(Image credit: Panasonic)

What do creators actually want? I’m guessing Panasonic has a lot more research data on this than I have, so if it thinks the Lumix S9 is it, I’m sure there are some very good reasons for its design decisions. 

Although there may be practical manufacturing constraints playing a part here, or an understandable wish to maximise the benefit from existing R&D, or a strong marketing case for introducing a ‘creator’ camera much like everyone else’s at much the same price point in order to meet market segmentation penetration targets.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

Related articles