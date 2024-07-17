I know this brilliant DJI Osmo Action 3 deal is being missed by too many people in the UK this Prime Day

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a brilliant action camera, and it's not got as much attention as you might expect – despite a brilliant deal price – this Prime Day.

The reason is the same old one; people still mistakenly think that the best action cameras are GoPros because of that connection – like Walkman & personal stereo back in the day. The thing is this camera's next generation, the Action 4, and not a GoPro, is currently our pick for best action camera.

So if you're looking for a bargain in the previous generation, it makes sense to come to DJI too...

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor combo | was £289 | now £189

Save £100 at Amazon The action camera is easy to use from both sides thanks to dual touchscreens, and can capture the action in 4K HDR and at up to 120fps. It boasts excellent HorizonSteady image stabilization. It is waterproof without a case, and has an impressive 160-minute battery life. This bundle includes an extra battery and chest strap.

Even more overlooked is the quirky predecessor to the Action 3, the Action 2. This camera received a new lease of life recently when DJI increased the built-in storage.

It is built so that the battery/screen can be detached magnetically for extra small use, or so the screen can be rotated. It's a great concept – ideal for some uses (perhaps less so for others) – do check out my review of the DJI Osmo Action 2, not to mention this deal:

DJI Osmo Action 2 Dual Combo | was £349 | Now £198 Save £151 This edition – with a detachable OLED module – lets you rebuild your action camera for whatever purpose you need – aiming the screen either way – as if it were a kind of magnetic Lego. Gorgeous. It can shoot at 4K and records to built-in memory.

Alternatively check our guide to all the other GoPro alternatives.