I had no idea Google Earth Studio has this game-changing feature for photographers

Google Earth is a great asset for photographers and it looks like Google Earth Studio will be, too

Google Earth Studio is a browser-based animation tool that uses satellite and 3D imagery from Google Earth. But wedding photographer and Instagrammer, Hope (AKA @hopeslens), has posted a Reel explaining how you can make use of the software to plan photo shoots.

Hope’s method simply requires you to select your shooting location on Google Earth Studio. She selects ‘Add Attributes’ and ‘Time of Day’, then sets the ‘Altitude’, ‘Pan’ and ‘Tilt’ to frame her chosen location (in San Francisco) and from here on things get really cool.

The photographer starts adjusting the time of day as the city skyline changes from early morning pink hues to intense golden light. She says, “you can see exactly when the buildings are gonna light up and when the sun is gonna become harsh.”

Check out a demonstration in her Reel below:

ABOVE: See how it works

Obviously this isn’t nearly as in-depth as a dedicated photography planning app, such as PhotoPills or The Photographer’s Ephemeris. But the ability to preview what your scene might look like at different times of day is pretty incredible.

Google Earth and Google Maps have long been incredible assets for photographers and videographers scouting locations, and this feels like a real leap forward. I’m guessing it’s only available in certain locations, but still, the technology is extremely exciting, especially when you consider where it might head in the near future.

Thanks for the tip-off Hope! Be sure to visit Hope's website to see more of her work.

A ‘preview’ version of Google Earth Studio is only available at this time, since the software is still in its infancy. As such, you need to request access via your Google account.

