I had no idea Google Earth Studio has this game-changing feature for photographers

By
published

Plan photo shoots and even preview the results with this brilliant feature of Google Earth Studio!

Google Earth screenshot of the Earth with Instagram post inset and giant arrow connecting the two
Google Earth is a great asset for photographers and it looks like Google Earth Studio will be, too (Image credit: Google / Instagram / Digital Camera World)

Google Earth Studio is a browser-based animation tool that uses satellite and 3D imagery from Google Earth. But wedding photographer and Instagrammer, Hope (AKA @hopeslens), has posted a Reel explaining how you can make use of the software to plan photo shoots.

Hope’s method simply requires you to select your shooting location on Google Earth Studio. She selects ‘Add Attributes’ and ‘Time of Day’, then sets the ‘Altitude’, ‘Pan’ and ‘Tilt’ to frame her chosen location (in San Francisco) and from here on things get really cool.

