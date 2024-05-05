I craved a 35mm, but when I had it my true love, the 50mm focal length, called me back!

I, like many photographers, have always wondered what it would be like to change up my photography and choose another focal length over the usual range that I shoot.

I have been a keen 50mm user for a long time. In fact, until only recently I had three. Now I'm down to a modest two, one for my Leicas, which I think is one of the best Leica-M lenses to own, for the M-System, and another for my wonderful Nikon F5.

But as I transitioned from a pro sports photographer into photographic street photography and capturing the wider world around me I began to think, what would life be like if I saw wider than 50mm – what about a 35mm lens?

Well, I was given the chance to test out a Leica 35mm Summicron-M APSH, and I thought this was the best time to see if 35mm is for me. It turns out I liked it, but I wouldn't buy one... let me explain.

Fomapan 400 shot with the Leica MP and Leica 35mm Summicron-M f/2 ASPH. (Image credit: Future)

This whole idea of getting a wider focal length came from watching from of my favorite YouTubers and seeing somewhere using the 35mm focal length, and the fact the Fujifilm X100VI is so popular I've watched a bunch of videos on that, and of course that camera has a fixed lens equivalent to a 35mm lens on a full-frame camera.

It also came about as I've been in that situation many times where I wanted to take a photo and I've been too close due to having my 50mm attached, or I took the photo knowing that I wouldn't get the whole scene in, and latter not doing anything with that image because it wasn't what I wanted to capture.

So I figured the 35mm would be the sweet spot between my 21mm and my 50mm

that I use a lot on the street and in capturing the wider world. Turns out I really didn't get the feel for 35mm at all.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leica M-E with the 35mm and a Leica MP with my 50mm (Image credit: Future)

On some occasions while out walking images presented themselves and I put my eye up to the viewfinder to realize... I'm too far away, and I need to get close, so I did and got the shot and was happy with them, but the time to do that isn't always available, and having a 50mm attached would be the better option.

So I took things to the extreme, I placed the 35mm on my Leica M-E and my 50mm on a Leica MP. (Yes I took a digital and film camera out to compare, and to be honest it was liberating, but that is another story.)

Whilst out and about, I made myself that corresponding images with both lenses and while I did like the ability to get closer with the 35mm, I always came back to liking the 50mm image more, and I think it all came down to two things:

1. Compression

While the 35mm Summicron-M was able to express the images I wanted to take, due to its wider field of view the compression that I am used to with the 50mm wasn't as prominent – this is entirely down to preference, and I just preferred the overall look of the 50mm focal length compared to the 35mm.

2. Convince

Just having that extra reach and being able to see a shot, put the camera to your eye, and take it is a very quick and undisturbing experience, obviously, if I used the 35mm over a long time I'm sure I would get used to it, but again having that wider lens means you have to get closer, and I have a very polarizing style.

When it comes to the street, I prefer to go a bit further away from my subject with my 50mm, or I use my 21mm and I'm basically standing right next to the subject and they don't know I'm taking their photo, and I think the 35mm would just be that very awkward in-between for my style of shooting.

Leica 35mm Summicron-M f/2 APSH shot on Leica M-E (Image credit: Future)

Leica 35mm Summicron-M f/2 APSH shot on Leica M-E (Image credit: Future)

While I can't deny the quality of this 35mm lens, how it renders images both on digital and film cameras, and the build quality is outstanding, the focal length just didn't do it for my style of shooting.

However, I would encourage everyone who has the same feelings that I did about wanting to try a certain focal length to go and test on out, either at a store, rent one for a day, or buy a cheap one if you have to and go out and see if it's for you.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) the 35mm and I just didn't click as I thought we would. On the plus side, it has made me more content with and enjoy my 50mm even more.

If you have found this interesting I'd highly recommend checking out our review of the Leica M11, or if you love shooting black and white, you need to take a look at our Leica M11 Monochrom review.