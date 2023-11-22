I check deals for a living and these are 5 of the best Black Friday deals so far at B&H

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, my main job is to check prices and make sure everyone who lands on the site is getting a good deal, or can order the latest photography products as and when they are announced.

But as the Best Black Friday camera deals start to emerge, I'm always on the lookout for the best possible prices to help you make the best possible decision when parting with your hard-earned cash. So I have come up with five early Black Friday camera deals from B&H that you simply can't pass up!

Olympus OM-D E-M1X| was $2,999 | now $1,499.95

Save $1,499 at B&H on this incredible Micro Four Thirds camera built for sports, with a 20.4MP sensor capable of shooting up to 60fps with its electronic shutter, designed for speed.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $3,399

Save $500 at B&H The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45MP sensor with 8K 30p RAW and 4K 120p 10-bit internal video. This is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology.

Nikon D850 | was $2,796.95 | now $2,496.95

Save $500 at B&H If you still want the DSLR ruggedness with the familiar sound of a mirror then this is the best, and last, Nikon professional DSLR you can buy. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor capable of producing studio-quality stills and 4K UHD video at 30p, this is the perfect camera to do it all while saving you money.

Panasonic Lumix G9 | was $1,297 | now $897.99

Save $400 at B&H The Lumix G9 is a powerful 20MP Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera for both stills and 4K video. A newer Mark II has just been launched – which explains the huge discount on this still more-than-capable camera.

Nikon Z7 II | was $2,996.95 | now $2,296.95

Save $700 at B&H Enjoy a chunky saving on this 45.7MP full-frame mirrorless model from Nikon. Dual-core image processing and dual memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress) help the Z7 II keep up with your shooting pace, and 4K video at 30p is supported.

These are all tremendous deals, and while the prices might be better come Black Friday itself, who knows what stock will be available on the actual day – especially at these prices!

So my advice is this: If you want to upgrade to any of these cameras, and you've been waiting for when the price is right, and they are in stock… I'd jump at them now, rather than waiting for a possible further discount and missing out on your dream camera – or having a long wait until it is back in stock.