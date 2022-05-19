Huawei launches its Mate Xs 2 foldable flagship phone

Huawei has launched its latest flagship foldable phone, the Mate Xs 2 and it certainly doesn’t look disappointing. It Inherits Huawei’s classic outward folding design, features the company’s new generation double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge that allows the 7.8-inch True-Chroma Foldable Display to open up more than other foldable phones on the market. The Mate Xs 2 boasts a flat and seamless fold and is made of ultra-light glass fibers and uses aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high strength steel for its structure. Yep, it’s certainly flagship grade…

As well as being impressively thin, light and flat, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 has flagship worthy specifications, which include an industry-leading 7.8" True-Chroma Foldable Display and a 50MP True-Chroma Camera System that, supports Huawei XD Optics.

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Design

(Image credit: Huawei)

Weighing in at 255g, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is certainly the lightest foldable phone out there – made possible with materials including ultra-light glass fibres for the phone’s backplane, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high strength steel for its structure.

The hinge of a foldable phone is always of interest and the Mate Xs 2’s has been built with Huawei’s self-developed ultra-light, high strength steel, which the company says exhibits a strong load-bearing capacity. As well as being light these materials obviously provide the user with a strong phone, so it’s a win all round.

Talking of strength, the Mate Xs 2 has a composite screen which creates a shock barrier that improves the phone’s flexibility and resistance to impact. Huawei describes it as being a similar design to anti-collision systems in cars – no small claim indeed.

As previously mentioned, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 features the Huawei-exclusive new-generation Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge Design. This certainly promises an immersive foldable experience, as unfolded, the screen becomes totally flat and smooth.

This is the first Huawei phone to feature the company’s innovative 3D fiberglass design, which is said to create a soft touch while reducing smudges from fingerprints.

(Image credit: Huawei)

7.8-inch True-Chroma Foldable Display

Unfolded, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a 7.8-inch True-Chroma Foldable Display, with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 and 8:7.1 ratio when folded / 19:9 display ratio when unfolded. Impressively, it supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and features an anti-reflective layer to reduce the display’s light reflectivity for a better experience under sunlight.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Specifications

Powered by the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship series chip, the rest of the Mate Xs 2’s specifications are certainly impressive too. There’s a Graphene Liquid Cooling System, new AI Sound Engine and ultra-thin and large-amplitude stereo sounds and the 4600mAh battery and supports the distributed 66W Huawei SuperCharge.

The foldable flagship’s camera system includes a 50MP True-Chroma Camera for capturing true-to-life colours, which is joined by a 13MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.

Taking full advantage of the Huawei XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma Image Engine, the 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum Sensor and colour calibration of more than 2000 colours in P3 full colour gamut, the company promises the Mate Xs 2 will faithfully reproduce enriched colours – we can’t wait to get it on test.

Perhaps the most exciting camera function is the unique Mirror Shooting, which allows users to preview shots in real time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously.

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Price and availability

Huawei confirmed that the phone would go on sale in Europe sometime in June for a price of a €1,999 (around $2,100/£1700). The foldable phone went on sale in China last month. We suspect the phone will not be available in the US.

