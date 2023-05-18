HTC unveils 108MP mid ranger with a quad camera array

HTC has unveiled its latest smartphone, the HTC U23 Pro, offering a range of impressive features and capabilities.

The device boasts a quad-camera array, headlined by a huge 108MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for capturing detailed images. Additionally, the phone sports a colorful 6.7-inch FHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and crisp visuals and smooth scrolling. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform powers the HTC U23 Pro, providing solid performance, and it comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Other noteworthy features of the HTC U23 Pro include a 3.5mm audio jack, IP67 protection against dust and water, and Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced durability. The smartphone also offers a comfortable grip, with a slight taper to create a smaller appearance. It is available in Coffee Black or Snow White color options.

The HTC U23 Pro also features a large 4,600mAh battery that should offer all-day usage, and the battery supports 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Furthermore, the device can be seamlessly integrated with the VIVE XR Elite headset, allowing users to stream their favorite TV shows and movies from apps like Netflix and Disney+ on a private 300-inch cinema screen.

(Image credit: HTC)

HTC U23 Pro Cameras

The HTC U23 Pro's quad-camera system incorporates advanced algorithms and features, such as Super Night Mode, designed to capture high-quality images in low-light conditions. The main camera is a 108MP main sensor and boasts an f/1.7 aperture for improved performance in low-light settings and is capable of recording video in 1080p HDR with image stabilization.

The remaining cameras on the U23 Pro comprise of an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, enabling users to capture a wide range of subjects with excellent clarity, from expansive landscapes to intricate details. For selfie enthusiasts and live streamers, the smartphone includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

(Image credit: HTC)

The VIVERSE

Catering to users interested in the metaverse, the HTC U23 Pro incorporates next-generation features, including the ability to create a digital twin avatar and engage in immersive social experiences that blend virtual and real worlds. The VIVERSE app facilitates avatar customization, offering a variety of styles and accessories.

The HTC U23 Pro is available for pre-order starting today (opens in new tab) through the official HTC website and various retailers in the UK and Europe, with prices starting at £499. There is no word yet on if this phone will be coming to the US. European preorders will receive a complimentary pair of HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus at no extra cost.

