How does a Magnum photographer use Instagram? Find out in the new coffee table book by David Hurn

By
published

Magnum photographer David Hurn shares his experiences navigating Instagram in his new offee table book

On Instagram by David Hurn
(Image credit: David Hurn)

In a new and stunningly beautiful coffee table photography book, Magnum photographer David Hurn shares his experiences navigating the world of Instagram as both a photographer and a writer. 

One thing is certain in this day and age: it is almost a requirement for modern creatives to have an online presence, and social media is an effective way to gain eyes on and build a community around your art. For many, though, this doesn't come easy, and I consider myself among them. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles