How does a Magnum photographer use Instagram? Find out in the new coffee table book by David Hurn

In a new and stunningly beautiful coffee table photography book, Magnum photographer David Hurn shares his experiences navigating the world of Instagram as both a photographer and a writer.

One thing is certain in this day and age: it is almost a requirement for modern creatives to have an online presence, and social media is an effective way to gain eyes on and build a community around your art. For many, though, this doesn't come easy, and I consider myself among them.

In On Instagram, David Hurn shares his journey through the platform from posting photography tips to creating deeply personal observations of his experiences of the world.

(Image credit: David Hurn)

Much like Instagram, this book is half photography and half text – and is a consolidation of Hurn's posts since joining the platform in 2016. The chosen format of the book is a thing of genius: much like the platform it is based on, it is easily digestible in small packaged chunks of inspiration and provides equal weight to both Hurn's images and his words.

In my opinion, this is a perfect example of a coffee table book, as it enables the reader to dip in and out while getting something new and different each time. But equally, it turns the medium of social media on its head by creating longer-form content from individual posts.

(Image credit: David Hurn)

David Hurn's career spans over 60 years, and he is part of the elite collective that is Magnum Photos. On Instagram includes images throughout this time, in addition to never-before-published photos (other than on Instagram). From the Hungarian Revolution in 1956 and capturing The Beatles in their movie A Hard Day's Night, to a trip to the local doctor's surgery for a check-up, all the images are captured observations of the everyday.

Hurn's ability to capture the daily lives of ordinary people has cemented him as one of Britain's most celebrated documentary photographers. The theme of authenticity is woven through the book's pages in his photographs and his words.

"It seems to me that in whatever form of communication, be it painting, sculpture, music, dance, photography, even speech, our job is to try to communicate to others as honestly, accurately, authentically, what we saw, felt, thought, at a particular time," he says.

(Image credit: David Hurn)

David Hurn is most definitely a photographer's photographer, and his generosity in sharing his journey and experiences in the industry provides great value. On Instagram has made me look at using the platform in a new way, and treating it more as a journal than a portfolio of work, and I am excited to start writing entries.

On Instagram by David Hurn is published by R|A|P (Reel Art Press) and is available worldwide for $70 / £50 / AU$125. This is a beautiful, large photography book from one of the true greats!

