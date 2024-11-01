HoverAir X1 Pro and ProMax drones finally go on sale for real – and DJI has a serious competitor again!

By
published

The revolutionary HoverAir X1 PRO and 8K PROMAX drones go on sale today – this represents a massive step against the established order (code for DJI!)

HoverAir X1 ProMax drone
(Image credit: Future)

Drones have looked the same for some time, but things changed with the arrival of the HoverAir X1. Even the market leader, DJI, sat up and paid some attention (in the form of the DJI Neo). Now Zero Zero robotics are back with premium offerings – a Pro and ProMax, the latter boasting 8K video – and they go on general sale today.

8K video is a strong start – most of the best camera drones don't push past 4K resolution without pushing the price over $1000 (US) – but it's not the only spec that shines from the X1 ProMax spec sheet. The ability to capture at 4K 120 FPS – slow-motion brilliance – or 4K 60fps in 10-bit HLG is also attention-grabbing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles