Hate monthly software subscriptions? You can get three years of Photoshop Elements for a rare $60

Adobe’s subscription price model for popular software like Photoshop and Lightroom wasn’t well-received by creatives who prefer a more one-and-done cost than a recurring monthly expense. The feedback didn’t change Adobe’s mind – but while you can’t get a lifetime license of Adobe’s creative tools, budding photographers can get Photoshop Elements for three full years for just $60 as part of the Black Friday deals.
This three-year license includes both a photo and video editor. Premiere Elements is a video editing tool designed for novices. Buy it if you want a simple template-based video editor, avoid if you need advanced video tools.