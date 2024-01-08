Has Viltrox released the most stylish lights of the year? The 'Retro' look is officially in!

The retro aesthetic has officially taken over, as Viltrox releases two stunning new pocket-sized RGB LED lights, perfect for photography and video.

With the increase in content creation from both everyday consumers and professionals alike, the need for portable lighting has never been stronger. The Viltrox Retro 08X and the Retro 12X lights provide powerful RGB LED lighting panels offering 8W and 12W respectively. In addition to having performance features found in the best LED light panels, the lights incorporate the ever-popular retro aesthetic, offering style as well as substance in a pocket-sized package.

Both lights produce 360-degree color Ambilight, offering RGB full-color adjustment with fine control options for hue, saturation, and dimming that will satisfy those looking for a unique and personalized lighting atmosphere. LED lighting panels such as these have become extremely popular with YouTube creators and Twitch streamers, creating striking and practical background lighting for that extra pop of color.

CCT Bi-color temperature mode enables quick and easy adjustments from 2500K-8500K, adapting to changes in the environment with ease and offering more creative freedom between shooting styles. This is all the more effective with 100% step-less dimming which enables dimming without sacrificing color.

Controlling lighting has also never been so easy, with remote control, LED panel, and mobile app options. The mobile app allows full control over brightness, color, and the 26 VFX lighting effects that these lights offer. The effects are ideal for filmmakers as they can impersonate police cars, lightning, and more!

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Other features of note include a silicone diffusion cover, a large-capacity Li battery with a USB-C charging port, and an interactive LED screen that displays the status of the lights. The 12x, the 12W variant, can also double as a power bank and charge phones or other equipment while on the go – potentially very handy for content creators!

Perhaps the stand-out element is the light's stunning looks! For me they're a perfect mix of old and new, with a retro textured leather-look body incorporating a modern LED panel. The retro aesthetic is extremely popular amongst creators right now, as it harkens back to the days of analog photography with the performance of state-of-the-art technologies. The retro theme is being used in brand-new cameras such as the Nikon Zf and the Fujifilm X series lineup to great effect.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The creation of lighting to match the new camera bodies is a cool idea and one that I think will be popular. Godox has also been releasing lights in this same vein, with the Godox Lux series.

The Retro 08X and the Retro 12X lights are available now, at the price of $69.80 / £54.86 for the 08X and $89 / £69.95 for the 12X. This price is also an attractive element for creators, and I will be making sure to pick one up as it would look incredible atop my Fujifilm X-T5!

You may also be interested in our guides to the best lighting for YouTube, the best ring lights, and the best lights for Zoom calls.