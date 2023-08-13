Grumpy cat loses Comedy Pet Photo Awards to sneak-attack kittens

The winners of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 have been revealed – and to our dismay, the grumpy fat cat did not win (insert sadface). However, the surly puss was pipped to the post by a pair of super-cute kittens – so all is still well in the world.

The wonderful image A life Changing Experience features two rescue kittens, Max and Alex. They were photographed at the purrfect moment by their owner, Michel Zoghzoghi, to create an image that won Best Overall as well as the Best Cat Category.

"Max and Alex form a lethally cute duo," said Zoghzoghi, a professional wildlife photographer based in the Lebanon. "I had more fun and surprises taking photos of these two characters, than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips."

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Comedy Pet Photo Awards The Awards are the brainchild of Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. The pair sought to highlight the positive role played by pets, and to encourage engagement and awareness around animal welfare.

A Life-Changing Event – Overall Winner + Cat Category Winner (Image credit: Michel Zoghzoghi • Comedy Pets)

The competition invites animal lovers from across the globe to submit their funniest photos to capture the crown of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year – along with a $635 / £500 / AU$975 cash prize, one of the best camera bags from Think Tank, and a coveted trophy.

“As a wildlife photographer I never really considered sending photos to a pet competition until I discovered Comedy Pets," added Zoghzoghi. "It’s witty, it’s fun and the photos are hilarious.

"I am extremely happy and proud to have won it as all the finalists were really outstanding and some of them made me laugh to tears. Pets are a very, very important part of our families and should be celebrated."

Below are a selection of winning and commended images from this year's event. To see more hilarious photos, find out more about the competition, and get details to enter next year, the Comedy Pet Photo Awards website.

The Big Boss – Highly Commended (Image credit: Kenichi Morinaga • Comedy Pets)

Barking – Dog Category Winner (Image credit: Chris Porsz • Comedy Pets)

Football Free Kick – Highly Commended (Image credit: Kenichi Morinaga • Comedy Pets)

When Digging A Hole Gets Serious – Highly Commended (Image credit: Sophie Boynton • Comedy Pets)

