Graciela Iturbide's Shadowlines goes on display today at The Photographers' Gallery

Considered among the greatest documentary photographers in the world, Graciela Iturbide captured a unique perspective on Mexican society and culture.

Graciela Iturbide: Shadowlines is the new exhibition scheduled for display from June 14 - September 22, 2024, at The Photographers' Gallery, London. It will showcase Iturbide’s enchanting black-and-white images, exploring themes of Mexican culture, identity, and belonging.

Our Lady of the Iguanas (Nuestra Señora de las Iguanas), Juchitàn, Mexico, 1979. Collection Leticia and Stanislas Poniatowski. (Image credit: © Graciela Iturbide)

Throughout her career, Iturbide has captured the everyday lives of the indigenous people of her homeland of Mexico, all with dignity and grace. She would often live closely with her subjects, often for months at a time, experiencing life from their point of view. This gave her access and a relatability capturing authentic moments that could only be witnessed from within.

Iturbide says, "I lived with them in their homes, so they would see me, always with my camera, and know that I am a photographer. In this way, we were able to become partners."

To Iturbide, creating images was a collaboration between herself and. the subject, which shines through in her photographs, often elevating the subjects in the frame. Whether photographing the Seri people of the Sonoran desert or the Mexican-American cholo gangs of Los Angeles and Tijuana, Ituribide captured life and people with the same humanist approach.

Cemetery (Cementerio), Chiapas, 1975. Courtesy of a Private Collection (Image credit: © Graciela Iturbide)

The work on display in Graciela Iturbide: Shadowlines includes her iconic project Juchitán de las Mujeres (1979-1989), which focused on the matriarchal society of the Zapotec people of Tehuantepec, south-eastern Mexico. After immersing herself in their lives for a decade, her photographs provide an insight into the social life, economy, and religious rituals, while showing the strength of the Juchitán women.

Iturbide's recent work is now more devoid of people and instead focuses on the textures, materials, nature, light, and the relationship between them all. The transition saw Iturbide more attracted to capturing empty landscapes, but in each aspect, drawn to the light and shadow lines made by the natural world.

Graciela Iturbide: Shadowlines will be on display at The Photographers' Gallery from June 14 to September 22, 2024.

I will certainly be making my way to the gallery, especially as being displayed at the same time is Ernest Cole: House of Bondage, and it will make for an exceptional photography-based day out.

Man of the birds (Señor de los Pajaros) Nayarit, Mexico, 1984. Collection Nathalie and Nicolas Motelay (Image credit: © Graciela Iturbide)

