Graciela Iturbide's Shadowlines goes on display today at The Photographers' Gallery

By
published

Graciela Iturbide's enchanting black-and-white images are iconic works, on display until September

Little angel (Angelita), Sonoran Desert, Mexico, 1979. Courtesy of a Private Collection © Graciela Iturbide Alternative Text: Black and white portrait photograph of a woman with indigenous paintings on her face and a black veil over her head.
Little angel (Angelita), Sonoran Desert, Mexico, 1979. Courtesy of a Private Collection (Image credit: © Graciela Iturbide)

Considered among the greatest documentary photographers in the world, Graciela Iturbide captured a unique perspective on Mexican society and culture.

Graciela Iturbide: Shadowlines is the new exhibition scheduled for display from June 14 - September 22, 2024, at The Photographers' Gallery, London. It will showcase Iturbide’s enchanting black-and-white images, exploring themes of Mexican culture, identity, and belonging.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles