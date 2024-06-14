Graciela Iturbide's Shadowlines goes on display today at The Photographers' Gallery

Considered among the greatest documentary photographers in the world, Graciela Iturbide captured a unique perspective on Mexican society and culture.
Graciela Iturbide: Shadowlines is the new exhibition scheduled for display from June 14 - September 22, 2024, at The Photographers' Gallery, London. It will showcase Iturbide’s enchanting black-and-white images, exploring themes of Mexican culture, identity, and belonging.
Throughout her career, Iturbide has captured the everyday lives of the indigenous people of her homeland of Mexico, all with dignity and grace. She would often live closely with her subjects, often for months at a time, experiencing life from their point of view. This gave her access and a relatability capturing authentic moments that could only be witnessed from within.
Iturbide says, "I lived with them in their homes, so they would see me, always with my camera, and know that I am a photographer. In this way, we were able to become partners."
To Iturbide, creating images was a collaboration between herself and. the subject, which shines through in her photographs, often elevating the subjects in the frame. Whether photographing the Seri people of the Sonoran desert or the Mexican-American cholo gangs of Los Angeles and Tijuana, Ituribide captured life and people with the same humanist approach.
The work on display in Graciela Iturbide: Shadowlines includes her iconic project Juchitán de las Mujeres (1979-1989), which focused on the matriarchal society of the Zapotec people of Tehuantepec, south-eastern Mexico. After immersing herself in their lives for a decade, her photographs provide an insight into the social life, economy, and religious rituals, while showing the strength of the Juchitán women.
Iturbide's recent work is now more devoid of people and instead focuses on the textures, materials, nature, light, and the relationship between them all. The transition saw Iturbide more attracted to capturing empty landscapes, but in each aspect, drawn to the light and shadow lines made by the natural world.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.