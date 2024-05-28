Ernest Cole's 'House of Bondage' to go on display at The Photographers' Gallery

By
published

The groundbreaking body of work of Magnum photographer Ernest Cole will be exhibited this summer at The Photographers' Gallery

Black and white photograph of Albert Luthuli sat with a newspaper in his hands, as he looks directly into the camera. His wife is sat beside him.
South Africa. 1960s. Albert Luthuli, president of ANC, en route to Oslo with wife to receive Nobel Peace Prize for 1960. Then–as now–he was officially in banishment. (Image credit: © Ernest Cole / Magnum Photos)

Ernest Cole is renowned as one of the most important documentary photographers in history, chronicling the reality and brutality of Apartheid in South Africa. 

This summer Ernest Cole: House of Bondage will go on show at The Photographers' Gallery, displaying a curated selection of images from the extensive body of work House of Bondage. Cole's most important work was published as a photo book and showcased to the world the violence and injustices of Apartheid. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK 

   

 

