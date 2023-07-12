Got $100? Get the amazing Polaroid Now+ while it's $50 off!

By James Artaius
published

If I didn't already own this, I'd buy it right now – the flagship Polaroid Now+ has been slashed by 50 bucks

Prime Day Polaroid Now+

Amazon's sales bonanza is winding down, but some of the best Prime Day camera deals are still alive and kicking. 

As a huge Polaroid geek, this is one of the most unmissable bargains I've seen: the brilliant Polaroid Now+ is now just $99.99, a huge $50 saving. 

If you've got a spare hundred bucks and you're wondering what to spend it on as Prime Day draws to a close, you won't be disappointed with this!

Polaroid Now+ |

Polaroid Now+ | was $149.99 | now $99.99
Save $50 Polaroid's flagship camera is its most advanced ever, with everything from light painting to manual mode to physical lens filters. It's the ultimate instant camera at its best price ever!

For my money, the Polaroid Now+ is the best instant camera on the market right now. An upgraded version of the base Polaroid Now, it offers physical extras such as a tripod mount as well as lens filters (along with a lens cap!) for in-camera creative effects. 

But it comes into its own when used with the Polaroid app, which unlocks advanced features such as light painting, double exposures, aperture priority, portrait mode, self-timer and manual mode. 

This is the one instant camera to rule them all! 

Polaroid Now

(Image credit: Polaroid)

Check out our full Polaroid Now+ review, along with our Polaroid Now review to see how they compare. And don't forget to check what type of instant film you need!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles