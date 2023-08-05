GoPro Hero 12: Rumors and what we want to see

The GoPro Hero 12 rumors have started to swirl – coincidentally or not, just a day after DJI's announcement of its own new action camera.

Either way, the GoPro Hero 12 rumors – specifically about the GoPro Hero 12 Black –have surfaced, both stealing the thunder of the DJI Osmo Action 4 and hinting at a significant upgrade in image quality for the tech giant's next-generation action cam.

Two images were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @tech_insights4U. These showcase what appears to be a new GoPro model with a 1-inch sensor, clearly marked on the side, and a larger LCD screen with slimmer bezels.

It's essential to approach these leaked images with caution since they originate from an account with no prior history of accurate GoPro leaks. However, the absence of obvious signs of manipulation makes them appear authentic.

Additionally, the desire for a GoPro with a 1-inch sensor has been prevalent among users, especially since the Insta360 One R introduced an optional 1-inch sensor module in 2020.

The leaks also indicate a sensor upgrade from the Hero 11 Black's 27MP to at least a 30MP sensor. Another less credible rumor suggests that the GoPro Hero 12 Black might be capable of shooting 8K 60p video. While we have seen 8K delivered from 1-inch sensors before, it would be a massive jump from the 5.3K of the Hero 11 Black.

Regarding the latter feature, skepticism arises as 8K action cams and sensors do exist, but I think it would be challenging for GoPro to address potential overheating and battery life issues at that resolution.

Moreover, most GoPro users might not find 8K to be worth the added complexities. It's worth noting that Sony does not currently manufacture a sensor that meets these specifications, so maybe GoPro has developed its own – again not fact, just speculation on my part.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 8K rumor, the anticipation for a 1-inch sensor and a screen with an edge-to-edge display remains high. Last year's Hero 11 Black was released on September 14, so if the Hero 12 Black follows a similar schedule then we won't have to wait long to confirm the legitimacy of these leaks.

