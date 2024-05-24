GoPro Hero 12 action camera falls to its lowest price ever!

Been on the lookout for a really good action camera deal? Look no further because the top-of-the range GoPro has got another £50 massive price cut - on top of the £50 reduction it got last month. That means that you can get this flagship action cam for just £299 at Jessops, LCE or Wex.

Save £100 at Jessop GoPro's latest action cam, the Hero 12 Black, is less than a year old - and it has just had another £50 knocked of the price in a deal that can be found at a number of retailers.

