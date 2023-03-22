Google Pixel 8 Pro tipped to be even better at night time photography

Rumor has it the Google Pixel 8 Pro's Night Sight photo mode will be even better than the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab). These camera phones (opens in new tab) are already considered to be some of the sharpest in the game for night-time photography but with the Google Pixel Pro 8 tipped to use multiple cameras to achieve even better low-light results, Google is seriously raising the bar.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro sits comfortably in first place in our best camera phone guide and for good reason. With a high-resolution 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera. Featuring optical image stabilization plus a new cinematic video mode and RSW photo capture, it’s by far the best value camera in its price range and while official specs for the Google Pixel 8 Pro haven’t been released we can assume there will be even more improvements.

Thanks to research by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), where the website analyzed the code in the latest Google Camera release, it appears that Google Pixel 8 Pro will use multiple cameras in Night Sight mode in order to capture the sharpest image possible. Google's Super Res Zoom feature combines two images, one from the main camera and one from the telephoto, when paired with Night Sight it’ll work in exactly the same way only using longer shutter times.

• These are the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)

Pretty much all top-spec smartphones come with a dedicated night photography mode that enables the user to shoot sharp images even in super low-light environments. On most phones, night mode will turn on automatically when it detects darkness and will adjust the shutter speed accordingly making it very easy to use.

There’s been no word yet about how much the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro will cost but our guess is they will be released in October when Google would usually unveils its latest flagship phones.

With more and more phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab), now boasting 200MP sensors, we wonder if we will see a sensor upgrade as well but it’s nice to know Google is continuing to explore how it can make its phone cameras even more exceptional.

Check out the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases (opens in new tab)so you can keep your phone well protected and looking stylish