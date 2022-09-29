Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design fully revealed, as specs leak

Based on two new leaks relating to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from trusted leaker Yogeah Brar (opens in new tab), who has a strong track record, the new Pixel 7 series isn’t looking to be a significant upgrade to the current Pixel 6 generation, which has been on the market since last October...

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google has confirmed (opens in new tab) that the Pixel 7 Pro will launch next month with the new Tensor G2 chip, which will bring GPU, NPU and modem improvements to this year’s model. However, now thanks to a large specs leak by the ever-prolific Yogesh Brar, it does look like this is the only major upgrade for the Pro model.

Google Pixel 7 Pro(rumoured)- 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan security chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 11MP- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging- Wireless chargingSeptember 27, 2022 See more

According to the leak, the display on the Pixel 7 Pro will be the same as on the Pixel 6 Pro – a 6.7” LTPO OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is also said to be the same with 5,000mAh capacity and support for 30W fast charging.

Moving on to camera setup, the Pixel 7 Pro will allegedly have a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto setup, as seen on its predecessor. Upgrades will apparently come as the tele camera using new sensor – the Samsung GM1, rather than the Sony IMX586. The selfie camera will have a small upgrade as well with the addition of autofocus, although resolution will remain at 11MP.

The information provided by Brar says the Pro model will be available in 12/128GB and 12/256GB configurations without mention of the 12/512GB configuration as available on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google released the video below yesterday, that shows the design of the Pro model in its entirety.

Google Pixel 7

The Pixel 6 was announced in October last year and now it’s time to get ready for its successor, which like the Pro model is due to be announced on October 6 (opens in new tab).

As per the Pro model, Google succeeded in creating a bit of a buzz around the new phone when it announced it would feature the new Tensor G2 chipset at the beginning of this month. The new Tensor G2 chipset, will bring some important improvements to the GPU, NPU, modem, and other hardware that will in turn boost Google’s software, for a better Pixel experience.

However, now trusted leaker, leakster Yogesh Brar, has tweeted a speculative spec sheet, it looks, assuming the leak is correct, that the phone won’t be much different at all…

Google Pixel 7(rumoured)- 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)- Front Cam: 11MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 4,700mAh battery (~)- 30W fast charging- Wireless charging- Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LESeptember 26, 2022 See more

The samey specs on the Google Pixel 7 start with a 6.3” OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Not the same as that on the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) – it’s actually a tenth of an inch smaller and we would have expected an upgrade on the 90Hz display, surely.

Moving on to the camera system, which still uses the visor design, and Pixel 7 users are said to get a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide, using the same GN1 and IMX381 sensors as the Pixel 6. The only difference will actually be an upgrade on the selfie camera, which Brar says will increase to 11MP (up from 8MP on the pixel 6) and boast autofocus.

Battery wise, the Pixel 7 is alleged to have a 4,700mAh unit, which isn’t far off the 4,614mAh official rating of the Pixel 6 battery. Charging support is listed as 30W, which is a little upgrade to the 23W charging on the Pixel 6.

As for Pixel 7 configurations, its said to come with 8GB of RAM and will offer a choice of 128GB or 256GB storage – you guessed it, the same as the Pixel 6. Like the Pro model, the Pixel 6 will launch with Android 13 but of course the current models will get that upgrade too.

Pixel 7 series: Price and availability

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be announced on October 6 and will be available to pre-order immediately. We expect the shipping date to be a week later on October 13, but this is unconfirmed.

Pricing is also unconfirmed by Google but is expected to remain the same as per the Pixel 6 series – $600/£599 for a Pixel 7, $900/£849 for a Pixel 7 Pro.

