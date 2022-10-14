Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera not working? Try this fix

By Lauren Scott
published

Some people are having issues with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cameras not working – here's what you can try to fix the problem

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 smartphones are the latest announcements from the tech giant. Both devices have just gone on sale, and we've already reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) and the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab), finding them to be exceptional devices for their competitive price.

However, it's now common for new devices to come with a few teething problems, and with the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) it's unsurprising given that both phones are running the latest versions of Android. Several users (opens in new tab) of the new smartphones have reported about the Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro camera not working, crashing, or even stopping completely – not what you want to happen when you're excited about using your new device.

Some users have said that the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Camera app is unstable for some users right after turning on their devices, which is even more worrying given that both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cameras (opens in new tab) are one of the main features.

So what's happening here? And if you're having problems, how can you fix them?

How to fix your Pixel 7 camera issue

When you get a brand-new phone and find that one of the main apps is crashing, it's normal to be a little worried. But fortunately, there's a very simple and quick way to fix the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera not working. 

Google itself has a nice easy article explaining how to fix an installed app that isn't working on a Pixel phone (opens in new tab), and in most cases, restarting the phone, checking for an Android update, or updating the app will solve the problem.

Here, it sounds like all users have to do is update the Google Camera app from the Play Store. It is a bit strange for a new phone to arrive with a 'bugged' camera app, but the fix is free and easy to do.

