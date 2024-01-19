Godox's latest pro flashgun adds more flashes in more ways than one

When the original Godox V1 was released, it was a serious shot across the bow to all other flash manufacturers – the V1 was cheaper than most, but offered similar levels of performance, as well as a killer inbuilt wireless system. What's more – the flash was available for every major camera brand, which quickly made it a firm favorite for photographers.

Godox has just announced a revamped model with the new Godox V1Pro – offering a few key improvements over the existing V1 (although the Godox V1 looks set to stay in the lineup as a more affordable option.)

A brand new thermal design within the flash itself now means that the V1Pro can perform up to one hundred consecutive full power flashes without overheating, which will be welcome news for any photographers who need to freeze a fast-moving action sequence and pick the best shot. Think throwing the wedding bouquet, creative product photography, or a dancer leaping in a studio.

The SU-1 sub-flash clips onto the front of the V1Pro. (Image credit: Godox)

One of the most interesting new features is a clip-on SU-1 sub-flash light that snaps onto the front of the V1Pro and can be powered by the battery from the main unit. The SU-1 however does not come included and will be sold as an optional addition for $50/£50.

It will be interesting to see how this works in practice, but this seems to be intended as a fill light to additionally soften shadows from the main flash bulb. Direct flash isn't always the most flattering light, so I will reserve judgment until I test this out. There is no flash power listed for the sub-flash, so it isn't yet clear how well it will compete with the 76W from the main V1Pro bulb.

The V1Pro also keeps the modelling light built into the flash itself which, as in the previous version, should switch off and on between flashes, and helps with camera autofocus and metering for more accurate results.

The new TTL/Manual mode switch. (Image credit: Godox)

Other new features include USB-C charging directly to the V1Pro, although batteries can still be swapped out, and Godox's existing VC26 charger can be used to externally charge batteries. The Godox V1Pro can also connect to battery packs like the Godox PB960 for longer shoots.

Rounding off the upgrades, there is a new switch for fast toggling between Manual and TTL modes – this was never especially a chore to do on the existing V1 flash, but photographers who switch between the two very frequently might find this saves precious time on a busy shoot.

Old favorites will also still be present, with the V1Pro using Godox's excellent wireless system for compatibility with existing Godox triggers as well as the latest Godox Xnano trigger, and other Godox lights such as the Godox AD300Pro.

The V1Pro flash can automatically zoom from 28-105mm based on feedback from the camera hotshoe. The V1Pro offers high-speed sync up to 1/8000 and is compatible with TTL systems (so long as you buy the correct model to match your camera brand). The V1Pro is also compatible with exiting V1 magnetic accessories that attach to the front of the light.

The V1Pro can use the Godox PB960 power pack for more of a boost. (Image credit: Godox)

The V1Pro will be available in V1Pro C/N/S/F/O variants (Canon/Nikon/Sony/Fujifilm/OM) and cost $329, (reminder: that is without the SU-1 sub-flash, which costs an additional $49). Without the sub-flash, this puts the V1Pro around $70 more expensive than the Godox V1, although does offer a bit more bang for your buck.

