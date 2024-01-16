Has Godox just changed the game for camera flash triggers?

Lighting manufacturer Godox (often sold under the Flashpoint brand in the US) has released a 'game-changing' new TTL wireless flash trigger and I can't wait to get one!

The Godox Xnano, or Flashpoint R2 Nano in the US, will be available for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Olympus versions, and takes minimalist equipment to another level. Even the best flash triggers are typically big and bulky and can take up substantial room both on camera and in the camera bag. The new Xnano is small and sleek and looks just like an Apple Watch that sits on the hotshoe, perfect for minimizing equipment space and improving workflow.

(Image credit: Godox)

(Image credit: Godox)

Much like the aforementioned watch, the Godox Xnano is entirely touchscreen, enabling easy navigation through menus and settings changes. Many flash triggers can take a while to get used to, with buttons often doubling up to offer different functions, for a beginner this can be off-putting. The new clear touchscreen option enables the user to simply press or swipe to the desired settings, which also improves workflow speed and efficiency for established shooters!

The high-contrast OLED display offers a rapid refresh rate for an incredible viewing experience for both indoor and outdoor shooting. Brightness can also be adjusted to aid in shooting in different environments.

(Image credit: Godox)

(Image credit: Godox)

Many photographers that I have spoken with have a love/hate relationship with touchscreen technology in photography. I have turned it off on my Fujifilm GFX 50S II, to avoid accidentally changing the focus area with my nose when looking in the viewfinder. However, in this instance, I feel it would be a huge benefit, and to prevent accidentally knocking it, you can lock the touch screen much like a phone.

The Xnano also offers versatile performance benefits from features such as TTL, multiflash mode, HSS, front curtain sync, and rear curtain sync. 'Xnano’s two-way TCM allows for instant and effortless conversion between TTL mode and Manual Mode', offering further versatility.

'Utilizing the advanced 2.4GHz Godox Wireless X system, the Xnano enables effortless and reliable management of your Godox lighting setup'. As a Godox user, I can personally attest to the great performance of the wireless system. It is as easy as plug and play straight out of the box when using my Godox AD600 pro and AD200 pro strobes with the Godox trigger, as the Godox family of lights has built-in receivers that talk to each other seamlessly.

I have used Godox lighting and flash triggers for years, practically building a career on them. They offer some of the best lighting available on the market, for a fraction of the price of higher-end brands. So when it announced a new and improved trigger, I knew it meant business. This little trigger is at the top of my 'to-buy' list!

The Godox Xnano / Flashpoint R2 Nano is available now available to pre-order at the price of just $89!

