Get the Hollywood look on Fujifilm X and L-Mount cameras with these Tuners

Module 8 brings its vintage-look PL Tuners to Fujifilm X and L-Mount cameras, giving you the Hollywood look for less
(Image credit: Module 8)
You may remember Moment's Module 8 lens adapters from a previous story about the company's Tuner modules, that give your modern lenses the look of premium vintage lenses that are worth many many thousands.
The adapters are currently available for Canon RF and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, and are designed for use with Canon EF or Arri P-mount lenses. But now you can get the PL-versions of the Tuner adapters, and swap out the camera mount to X or L-Mount. These Mount Kits cost $100 a piece, but ensure that your adapter can be used on a wider variety of cameras (handy if you swap systems).
The effect of the Module 8 Tuners can be very effective and their full capabilities can be seen in the footage below:
The Tuner is a groundbreaking optical device that enables standard lenses and the best mirrorless cameras to replicate the distinctive characteristics of iconic vintage glass like the renowned Super Baltars, used in films like The Godfather, and Canon K-35 lenses, featured in movies such as Alien.
Module 8 is powered by Iain Neil's innovative Vari-Tune technology, and the Tuner is the first optical product that enables you to adjust the intensity of the vintage look manually, as seen above.
No longer confined to a fixed vintage lens appearance, you can now choose your desired aesthetic and finely adjust it from minimum to maximum strength. This significantly broadens the range of applications where these effects can be employed.
Opening The Tuner up to both X and L-mount lenses dramatically opens up the market for Moment, and for users to take advantage of this technological masterpiece – offering them a look that would otherwise be only reserved for the Hollywood elite.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.