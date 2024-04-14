Get the Hollywood look on Fujifilm X and L-Mount cameras with these Tuners

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Module 8 brings its vintage-look PL Tuners to Fujifilm X and L-Mount cameras, giving you the Hollywood look for less

Module 8 The Turner
(Image credit: Module 8)

You may remember Moment's Module 8 lens adapters from a previous story about the company's Tuner modules, that give your modern lenses the look of premium vintage lenses that are worth many many thousands. 

They cost $1,299 (around £1,040 / AU$2,000) for each adapter - which are available in three types creating different optical effects – but these make a great investment for filmmakers. And now they can be used on Fujifilm X-mount and Leica / Panasonic / Sigma L-Mount cameras, too.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

