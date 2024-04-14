Get the Hollywood look on Fujifilm X and L-Mount cameras with these Tuners

You may remember Moment's Module 8 lens adapters from a previous story about the company's Tuner modules, that give your modern lenses the look of premium vintage lenses that are worth many many thousands.

They cost $1,299 (around £1,040 / AU$2,000) for each adapter - which are available in three types creating different optical effects – but these make a great investment for filmmakers. And now they can be used on Fujifilm X-mount and Leica / Panasonic / Sigma L-Mount cameras, too.

The adapters are currently available for Canon RF and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, and are designed for use with Canon EF or Arri P-mount lenses. But now you can get the PL-versions of the Tuner adapters, and swap out the camera mount to X or L-Mount. These Mount Kits cost $100 a piece, but ensure that your adapter can be used on a wider variety of cameras (handy if you swap systems).

The effect of the Module 8 Tuners can be very effective and their full capabilities can be seen in the footage below:

The Tuner is a groundbreaking optical device that enables standard lenses and the best mirrorless cameras to replicate the distinctive characteristics of iconic vintage glass like the renowned Super Baltars, used in films like The Godfather, and Canon K-35 lenses, featured in movies such as Alien.

Module 8 is powered by Iain Neil's innovative Vari-Tune technology, and the Tuner is the first optical product that enables you to adjust the intensity of the vintage look manually, as seen above.

Module 8 L2 Tuner being used on a Sony full-frame camera with a Canon EF lens (Image credit: Future)

No longer confined to a fixed vintage lens appearance, you can now choose your desired aesthetic and finely adjust it from minimum to maximum strength. This significantly broadens the range of applications where these effects can be employed.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opening The Tuner up to both X and L-mount lenses dramatically opens up the market for Moment, and for users to take advantage of this technological masterpiece – offering them a look that would otherwise be only reserved for the Hollywood elite.