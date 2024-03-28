Get a MASSIVE £1,000 off Panasonic S5 II X with pro 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom

If you've been waiting for a great deal on a dream professional setup that's one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but also has great specs for video this deal on the Panasonic S5 II X and S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 bundle will fit the bill perfectly. Currently, Park Cameras has this amazing pro-grade bundle with a £1,000 saving, now at just £3,098!

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Fpanasonic-lumix-s5-ii-x-camera-with-s-pro-70-200mm-f28-lens-kit_p016674f" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Panasonic S5 II X + S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8| was £4,098 |now £3,098

Save £1,000 at Park Cameras. If you want a pro-grade setup that is a mean stills camera, but also set up to capture amazing video footage then the S5 II X is perfect for content creators!

Crafted to cater to the demands of professional content creators seeking excellence in both still photography and videography, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX M stands as a pinnacle of innovation in the pro Panasonic line-up, boasting an array of cutting-edge features aimed at bringing your creative vision to fruition.

Leveraging the power of its 24.2MP sensor and advanced processor, this camera delivers stunning 6K video recording capabilities for up to 30 minutes, alongside limitless 4K video capture. Designed with a focus on videography, the S5 IIX introduces a novel Active I.S. system, enhancing image stabilization for on-the-go shooting scenarios. Setting itself apart as a tool tailored for the discerning professional, the S5 IIX comes pre-equipped with an impressive suite of advanced video features.

These include HDMI RAW video data output, USB-SSD recording, ALL-Intra recording, and ProRes recording. Furthermore, seamless livestreaming capabilities are inherent, offering Wireless IP streaming, USB tethering to smartphones, and Wired IP streaming - making this the perfect camera for filmmakers that also want a great stills camera too!