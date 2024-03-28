Get a MASSIVE £1,000 off Panasonic S5 II X with pro 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom

If you've been waiting for a great deal on a dream professional setup that's one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but also has great specs for video this deal on the Panasonic S5 II X and S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 bundle will fit the bill perfectly. Currently, Park Cameras has this amazing pro-grade bundle with a £1,000 saving, now at just £3,098!
was £4,098|now £3,098
Save £1,000 at Park Cameras. If you want a pro-grade setup that is a mean stills camera, but also set up to capture amazing video footage then the S5 II X is perfect for content creators!