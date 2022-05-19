Get a FREE landscape photography e-book with Digital Photographer Magazine 253!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

Better bird photos

Make your bird photography soar with our in-depth guide (Image credit: Future)

Bird photography is a tricky genre to master. Your subjects are by nature fast, agile and seemingly erratic. With a good working knowledge of bird behaviour however, it is possible to capture stunning images, applying your photographic skill. In this first feature of the issue we take a look at the gear, research, locations and camera skills you need to capture birds in-flight, in their stunning habitats and in great light. If you like nature imaging you won't want to miss this one!

Understand your lenses

Get more form your optics by understanding their key terms and technology (Image credit: Future)

Lenses are often said to be the most important aspect of a camera system. Camera models themselves come and go and are refreshed quite often, while lenses meanwhile form the backbone of any photographer's kit. In our second feature this issue we dive deep into the tech lenses of all types have to offer. We explore the anatomy, compatibility and characteristics of each, to enable you to make more informed buying decisions and take better images in any situation, starting today!

Creative outdoor portraiture

Tom Calton is your guide for shooting and editing amazing location portraiture this issue. (Image credit: Future)

The outside world offers huge opportunities for amazing portraits, beyond the average staged in-studio image. However you have some challenges to overcome and Tom Calton is on hand to help you out. In our Creative Project, he explains how to manage the light, compose your images correctly and work with vibrant colour, for elevated portrait studies in the great outdoors.

The Brand Identity

Peter Fenech visits Rosie Parsons in her Exeter home studio to discover how she captures her unique portraits of women in business. (Image credit: Future)

Group test: supertele lenses

Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon or Sony? Which super telephoto lens is the best of the bunch? Find out in our group test in issue 253! (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

