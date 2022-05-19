Get a FREE landscape photography e-book with Digital Photographer Magazine 253!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.
This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.
Better bird photos
Bird photography is a tricky genre to master. Your subjects are by nature fast, agile and seemingly erratic. With a good working knowledge of bird behaviour however, it is possible to capture stunning images, applying your photographic skill. In this first feature of the issue we take a look at the gear, research, locations and camera skills you need to capture birds in-flight, in their stunning habitats and in great light. If you like nature imaging you won't want to miss this one!
Understand your lenses
Lenses are often said to be the most important aspect of a camera system. Camera models themselves come and go and are refreshed quite often, while lenses meanwhile form the backbone of any photographer's kit. In our second feature this issue we dive deep into the tech lenses of all types have to offer. We explore the anatomy, compatibility and characteristics of each, to enable you to make more informed buying decisions and take better images in any situation, starting today!
Creative outdoor portraiture
The outside world offers huge opportunities for amazing portraits, beyond the average staged in-studio image. However you have some challenges to overcome and Tom Calton is on hand to help you out. In our Creative Project, he explains how to manage the light, compose your images correctly and work with vibrant colour, for elevated portrait studies in the great outdoors.
The Brand Identity
Group test: supertele lenses
Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
