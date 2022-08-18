Get a FREE guide to colour with Digital Photographer Magazine 256!

The new issue of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Shoot dramatic portraits

Create environmental portrait images inside and out (Image credit: Future)

This month our lead feature is all about getting out of the studio and shooting environmental portraits. Learn to control colour for natural skin tones, manage different types of outdoor lighting and work with natural backgrounds, for balanced compositions. Plus, we discuss how to work with indoor ambient light. If you don’t have a studio this feature is for you - if you do have studio lights, you never know when your subject will need to be shot on-location. Don’t miss it!

Photo to video

Learn to use your existing skills in the world of motion content (Image credit: Future)

Once you’re done reading that, take a look at our guide to one of the hottest content topics today - video. Motion content is undeniably critical for staying relevant in the industry today, but it can be an intimidating switch. Look no further! Our Technique Editor Kim Bunermann explains how you already have the essential skills to broaden your portfolio and guides you through the process of making this exciting jump.

Exciting cityscapes

Use long exposure and post processing techniques to blend images for dynamic cityscapes (Image credit: Future)

Traffic trails can add a huge amount of energy to an urban landscape, but how can you capture the perfect combination of light and colour? In our creative project we arm you with the shooting and editing skills needed to blend multiple exposures together to capture a full range of tones and to build up the dramatic presence of long exposure traffic trails. Give your cityscapes some extra energy today!

Earn extra income: Sell your work in high volumes

In our career feature this issue professional photographer Craig Armstrong guides us through his pro tips for selling large numbers of prints from an online store. Boost your sales and make extra money by targeting your images to the people who want them the most. (Image credit: Future)

Shoot, print, share

Impress clients and friends in equal measure by using a portable printer for instant image previews (Image credit: Future)

