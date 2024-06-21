Get 14 bonus gifts with the July 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 283 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

If you haven’t given manual photography a go, then perhaps it’s time to start now. This month’s cover feature explains how taking control of exposure, focusing and white balance can make a real difference to your image making.

Over 12 pages, we’ll walk you through techniques that will help you realise your creative vision, whatever type of photography you like to shoot… there’s coverage of landscapes, nature and wildlife, portraits and astrophotography.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, Summer Savings, UK and overseas customers can get three print issues for £5/$5/€5.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of other projects to enjoy in Photo Active. Discover how to photograph the interiors, exteriors and gardens of stately homes and capture the majesty of our iconic heritage spaces.

We also suggest strategies for success when taking action shots of cycle races, and if you’re heading to a desert this summer and want to turn your lens on a camel then we’ve got your back.

(Image credit: Future)

Other inspirational projects this month include creating a 3D effect on a photo you’ve already taken, photographing fog from above using a drone, and combining images with different focus points to get incredible front-to-back sharpness.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Coastlines’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in July’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, Camera Clinic offers an expert overview of lens filters, and how to choose and use them.

These accessories can really take your photography to the next level, but if you don’t know your soft grads from your hard grads, or a variable ND from a virtual ND, then turn straight to Will Cheung’s eight-page masterclass.

(Image credit: Future)

If you like the idea of photographing horses, then saddle up for an equine portraiture masterclass in One to One.

Leading pro Emma Campbell uses a straightforward approach to creating her images – natural light, no reflectors or modifiers – and we learned a lot during our morning spent watching her at work in England’s beautiful Lake District.

(Image credit: Future)

A veritable photo-feast awaits you on page 42, where you can savour the winners of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2024.

It’s the foremost international competition that aspiring and established food photographers want to win. Find out what it takes to do so in Hotshots.

(Image credit: Future)

Former award-winning photojournalist Harriet Logan takes us around a new exhibition that she has co-curated, in our main interview.

’The Camera Never Lies: Challenging images through The Incite Project’ explores the power of documentary images, drawing on many key examples of photojournalism over the last 100 years.

The exhibition is open until 20 October at the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, and Logan takes us behind the scenes of putting it together.

(Image credit: Future)

Outdoor photographer, author and educator Glenn Randall has just published the second edition of his book ’Dusk to Dawn’.

He shares his love of after-dark photography, and how he creates his incredible images, in Behind the Lens from page 96.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of tutorials taking you inside the latest creative features of Photoshop and Lightroom.

Discover the new AI-powered Remove tool in Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw and why it’s a game changer for photo fixes – that’s Tool School (above).

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (above) explores a set of monochrome techniques in Photoshop that will let you apply realistic analogue effects to your digital images. And you can see them at work in no time at all, as the four included Photoshop Actions replicate all the steps.

Fundamentals this month focuses on newborns. Don’t let editing a baby’s skin bring you out in blotches – follow our expert’s steps in Lightroom Classic and your editing process will be much smoother.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s kit reviews include a hands-on preview of the Leica SL3, the third iteration of the SL-System camera.

With a 60.3MP full-frame sensor, and benefiting from hybrid phase detect autofocus, the SL3 could be the body that’s worth switching to the brand for… especially as it’s more affordable than a Sony A1 and A9 III.

Also this month, we test DxO Nik Collection 7, the latest version of the popular plug-in suite.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere in Kit Zone, you’ll find three lens reviews. The Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a new superzoom that offers several lenses in a travel-friendly form, and Sony continues to redefine the trinity lens formula with its FE 16-25mm F2.8 G. How much difference does sacrificing 10mm at the long end make? Find out on page 114.

One optic that does cover 35mm is the Lumix S 35mm F1.8. It looks pretty understated but our reviewer says it could be a terrific investment for L-mount camera owners. Read his review on page 110.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 283 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, three packs of Actions and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom, 41 minutes of video tutorials, and one camera guide eBook.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera July 2024:

Nine new photo tips cards covering action, wildlife, landscapes – and more!

41 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

15 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

(Image credit: Future)

