Get 14 bonus gifts with the July 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts.

(Image credit: Future)

You don’t need to go on an expensive safari to bag amazing animal captures – there are plenty of opportunities closer to home!

This month’s cover feature is packed with wonderful wildlife photography ideas which can be enjoyed over a weekend.

From bagging backlit butterflies to capturing red kites in flight, from photographing perfect puffins to shooting silhouettes of deer, there really is something for every kind of wildlife lover.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s plenty of photography inspiration throughout the July issue. Head straight to our Photo Active section for another selection of projects to shoot, edit or create.

Techniques covered this month include finding a unique angle for photographing dogs, creating the Orton Effect in Photoshop, and incorporating foregrounds to good effect in scenic scenes.

There are also strategies for success when taking travel photos, and how using a tilt-shift lens can transform your cityscape captures.

And if it’s too hot out in the sun, then why not stay indoors and create some arty abstracts using oil and water?

This approach also appears in project 10 – our new monthly reader challenge. Enter your best abstract photo to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art!

Other highlights in July’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

This is a great time of year for shooting the stars, which is why we spent an evening with astrophotographer Josh Dury for our One to One pro masterclass.

Dury has captured dark skies across the world, but on this occasion he returns to one of his favourite locations, Glastonbury Tor in Somerset.

Find out how Dury approaches astrophotography, the kit he uses and the editing strategies he calls upon to create his inspirational images.

(Image credit: Future)

For another visual treat, feast your eyes on the tasty images in Hotshots, where a gallery of winners from Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2023 is on the menu.

The world’s leading food photography awards, the competition can always be relied to serve up a compelling array of food photos - it’ll make you hungry just looking at it!

(Image credit: Future)

For this month’s interview, we managed to catch photographer and content creator Mike Will during a short break in his busy schedule of foreign assignments.

Will is the founder of the Shooters photographic community, which brings like-minded people together to go out shooting photos.

Find out more about Shooters, and Will’s stellar career, from page 120.

(Image credit: Future)

July’s Practical Photoshop section brings you in-depth tutorials of some of the newest features in Lightroom, Photoshop and Camera Raw.

This month, get to grips with making creative colour shifts in Photoshop using Curves – Tool School (pictured above) starts on page 72.

Fundamentals is for users of Lightroom Classic. Learn how to convert bland shots of heritage buildings into gritty monochrome images in just a few clicks.

(Image credit: Future)

Staying with a black and white, Get the Look (above) offers four Photoshop techniques for making your mono images really stand out.

Practical Photoshop concludes with a bespoke batch of 15 actions and presets to transform your image editing workflows in Camera Raw, Lightroom and Photoshop.

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras and accessories on test this month include a pair of newly released full-frame bodies.

The Nikon Z 8 has generated a lot of excitement already. Whether you see it as a baby Z 9 or a mirrorless D850, make sure you read our real-world testing verdict of this 45.7MP body, which has impeccable stills and video credentials.

(Image credit: Future)

Also reviewed is the Sony ZV-E1, a small and powerful camera for serious vloggers who are looking to take their output to the next level.

Plus, the Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art and the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S prime lenses pass through our testing lab this month.

The OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is one of four portable SSDs tested in the July 2023 issue of Digital Camera (Image credit: Future)

July’s group test puts four portable SSDs up against each other. Compact and lightweight, they’re ideal for taking out into the field for making on-the-go backups, or for acting as a mobile digital portfolio to carry between clients.

Three portable SSDs from SanDisk, plus one from OWC, get put through an exacting workout from page 109.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 270 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 15 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop, 39 minutes of video tutorials and a 300-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 270:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

39 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and Camera Raw

15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

300-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

