Get 14 bonus gifts with the December 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 275 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Don’t overlook the beauty of built-up areas – this is what we’re exploring in December’s cover feature, showcasing 14 ways to take better urban photos.

Follow the expert advice from Benedict Brain and you’ll soon be capturing creative and distinctive photos of urban spaces, whether you live in a small town or a big city.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our latest deal, UK customers will get six issues from £25.99 (saving a juicy 33%) PLUS a £10 M&S voucher. Overseas customers will get 3 issues for $/€15.

Also this month, you’ll find another varied selection of projects in Photo Active. Learn how to shoot fine-art images at home during golden hour (pictured, above), and glean some strategies for success when shooting seascapes at dusk.

You’ll also discover how to perfect your panning technique at motorsport events, capture wetland birds in their natural habitat, and combine the craft of marbling with photography for a fun home project (pictured, above).

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’2023’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, submit your best photo that sums up the year so far. You’ll find all the details in project 10 on page 30.

Other highlights in December’s Digital Camera

Staying with camera techniques, the second part of our new Camera Clinic series will teach you everything you need to know about lens apertures.

Helmed by leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung, Camera Clinic will help you master the art of modern photography, and make the most of contemporary camera tech.

December’s Hotshots gallery presents the category winners of Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023.

Now in its 16th year, LPOTY is one of the most prestigious photography competitions, and some stunning images have rightly been recognised. Turn to page 34 to enjoy these superlative scenics.

Lovers of bird photography will be fascinated by the avian artworks of visual artist Greg Oakley, in our main interview.

Inspired by the work of the mid-Victorian bird illustrators, Oakley makes digital composites from his library of bird photos and has published a book of the works, ’Homage to the Bird’.

You can find out more about his techniques and creative process from page 118.

Plus, as the ’Remembering Leopards’ book has just gone on sale, we get an update on the Remembering Wildlife series from its founder, the photographer and conservationist Margot Raggett.

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of in-depth tutorials that demonstrate the latest features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

For a lesson on how to use AI Object Masking in Photoshop, head to Tool School (above), and see how machine learning is making light work of time-consuming photo editing techniques.

Get the Look also focuses on Photoshop. This month, we’ll show you how to get creative with pixel-based layers – get four looks from one image file in a matter of seconds.

Adobe Lightroom has also been receiving extra powers from artificial intelligence. Find out how the AI-based Denoise feature can help bring out the best from single-frame captures of the Milky Way.

To complement all our tutorials, we’ve bundled 15 software extras to improve your editing workflows: 10 adaptive sky presets for Lightroom, four background duplication Actions, and a Milky way preset for Lightroom.

December’s kit reviews kick off with the Panasonic Lumix G9 II. While Panasonic has been busy in the full-frame sensor space of late, its latest Micro Four Thirds body proves that the MFT system has a rosy future.

Also taking a bow this month is the latest flagship Apple iPhone – ahead of our final verdict, we gave the 15 Pro Max an exacting two-week test.

Elsewhere in Kit Zone, there are reviews of the Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 super-tele zoom and DxO PhotoLab 7 editing software.

And as it’s that time of year again already, find a fabulous gift for you – or a photographer in your life – in our four page Gift Guide, sponsored by MPB.com.

Including cameras, lenses, memory cards, straps, tripods, bags, brackets, batteries and gimbals – priced from £20/$25 to £249/$280 – there really is something for everyone.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom, 50 minutes of video tutorials and a 250-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 275:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

50 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)

Buy our back issues USB stick

For any readers who would like to enjoy every digital back issue from last year, plus all the bonus gifts, a special Digital Camera 2022 Collection USB stick for Windows and Mac users is on sale now .

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.