Get 14 bonus gifts with the August 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 284 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now

(Image credit: Future)

Lovers of wildlife photography are in for a real treat this month. Our cover feature adapts some key content from two chapters of the updated edition of The Wildlife Photography Workshop by Ben Hall and Ross Hoddinott.

Learn how to improve your wildlife compositions and take control of the ideal settings for exposure and white balance while shooting in the field… plus, the authors share their insights on the best lenses to use for this popular genre of photography.

(Image credit: Future)

There are more outdoor projects to enjoy in Photo Active. Find out how to capture the glories of the British seaside holiday (above), even when decent weather decides to stay at home.

Also this month, learn how to shoot vintage camera gear with a macro lens, use fill-flash to rescue portraits taken outside, and photograph puffins like the one featured on the front cover of the magazine.

(Image credit: Future)

Photo Active’s four-page project sees us go on location with music photographer Steven Christie – he shares his smarts for capturing the essence of rock bands for the publicity photos you see on album covers and gig posters.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Sunsets’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in August’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

For many beginner and enthusiast photographers, the perceived complexity of flash lighting is something best avoided, but August’s Camera Clinic shows that there’s nothing to fear.

Discover how flash can be used as a powerful creative tool that can transform your photography. Expert user Will Cheung takes you the various forms of artificial light to show you what’s possible, and how to get started on your flash journey.

(Image credit: Future)

Our wildlife focus continues in the One to One pro masterclass, where we travel to The Red Kite Feeding Centre at Gigrin Farm in Wales, to watch Paul Way photograph the daily avian invasion.

See what happens as hundreds of red kites descend for feeding time, and discover how Way uses his deep knowledge of the birds’ behaviour to capture some amazing photographs of this majestic raptor.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Hotshots gallery showcases the winning entries from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s Environmental Photography Award 2024.

Launched in 2021, these awards were created to reward photographers who put their creativity to good use in raising awareness of protecting planet Earth.

(Image credit: Future)

We take to the skies with Donn Delson for August’s interview. Delson is an aerial photographer, but one with a distinctive approach – he uses a helicopter to fly higher than a drone, on a mission to capture scenes that look entirely different from what they are in reality.

Discover more about his ’down’ shot technique, where he leans out of doorless helicopters – yes, really – to get a unique perspective on what’s below.

(Image credit: Future)

With holiday season starting this month, don’t head off on your travels without our recommendations for the best photo books to enjoy this summer.

We’ve curated a collection that will be at home in suitcases or on coffee tables… from technique manuals to career retrospectives and collections of documentary photography, there’s something for all readers.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop section comprises three tutorials to immerse you in the latest creative features of Photoshop and Lightroom.

Starting with Tool School (above), see what Photoshop’s all-new Adjustment Brush can do for your captures. Included in the latest update of Photoshop CC, it allows you to paint tonal adjustments over an image.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (above) suggests four ways to transform drab landscape photos, including sky replacement and adding creative blur.

Fundamentals turns its lens on portraits with shiny faces. Learn how to use masking techniques in Lightroom Classic to tame any distracting shine in your people pictures.

(Image credit: Future)

August’s Kit Zone starts with a hands-on preview of the Fujifilm X-T50, the latest entry level interchangeable lens camera from the brand.

With a 40MP APS-C sensor, the X-T50 promises to be a great stills camera – read our early verdict on it from page 102.

(Image credit: Future)

Also on test this month is the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II Art, an updated ’trinity’ lens for Leica L-Mount and Sony E-mount cameras.

With optical and handling improvements over the original, it certainly impressed our test team. Find out why from page 112.

(Image credit: Future)

Also dropping this month is the DJI Mini 4K. This new camera drone for budget-conscious beginners delivers 4K video at a sub-£/$300 price tag.

Other hot products in August’s Kit Zone include the GoPro Hero12 Black action camera, and the Fujinon GF120mm F4 Macro R LM OIS WR, a powerful medium-format lens that’s ideal for extreme close-ups.

Issue 284 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

