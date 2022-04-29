Get 12 bonus gifts with the May issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 255 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s cover feature is essential reading for anyone who doesn’t like to go beyond the basics of image editing.

From using the correct focusing mode, aperture and shutter speeds, to taming shadows and highlights in-camera, you’ll discover how to get things right when firing the shutter – saving on editing time and freeing up more time for taking pictures.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

With our current subscription deal you can get 5 issues for £5/$5/€5 – act now to take advantage of this amazing offer!

(Image credit: Future)

And if you’re looking for some fun ways to practise your new learnings, then turn to the 10 all-new projects in Photo Active.

This month’s selection includes shooting superb scenics, immortalising classic steam trains, photographing garden flowers – and much more!

Other highlights in May’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

We‘re pleased to welcome back Camera College for a new series. The first part focuses on urban architecture – follow the tutorials, learn how to take amazing photos of the built environment then enter your best shot in our reader challenge.

The winner will bag a copy of Affinity Photo image editing software for macOS or Windows worth £50/$49!

(Image credit: Future)

The May issue is also packed with inspirational images, across a variety of genres. Hotshots showcases the winning images from International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021.

(Image credit: Future)

And in our interview, documentary photographer Craig Easton takes us behind the scenes of ‘Bank Top’, his award-winning project of life in Blackburn.

Plus, if you’ve ever wondered what non–fungible tokens mean for photographers, then our Spotlight on… NFTs long read is where to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

Also in this issue, we present a selection of new image editing tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo, and publish the latest selection of photos to make the cut in our Reader Gallery.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s camera reviews lead on the Leica Q2 Reporter, a limited-edition version of the brand’s street photography-friendly compact.

(Image credit: Future)

We start a new series of Mini Tests with a look at the best-buy CFexpress Type B memory cards for use in high-end cameras, and put the DxO PureRAW 2 batch processing software through its paces.

Plus, we review a brace of new lenses including the Nikkor 28-75mm f/2.8, the Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount, and the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF – a super-wide-aperture optic for Canon, Nikon and Sony full-frame mirrorless.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 255 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

The May issue’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tips cards, a 180-page Photography Made Simple e-bookazine and 62 minutes of video tutorials.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 255:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, macro – and more

62 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo

180-page Photography Made Simple eBook

274-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

Click the link above to view our current subscription deal.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)