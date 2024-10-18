Generative Expand comes to Adobe Camera Raw – and Lightroom won't be far behind

By
published

Adobe Camera Raw adds Generative Expand to its AI toolbox, as Adobe says Lightroom is in the works

Screenshot of the Adobe Camera Raw software splash screen
(Image credit: Adobe / Future)

Since it launched in Photoshop, generative expand has become one of my most used of all Adobe’s AI tools, I continue to just have my mind blown by how easy and effective it is at resizing my images when I haven’t quite got the aspect ratio I need.

If you haven't paid much attention to Adobe in the past couple of years, it’s fair to say – the company is all in on AI. So it was inevitable that Adobe’s Photoshop tools would expand into its other software – and Lightroom has always seemed like the perfect candidate for generative expand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

TOPICS

Related articles