Fujinon XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro: a small lens for big close ups

The Fujinon XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro might have a very long name, but it also has a very short minimum focus distance of just 10cm. This close-focus capability means it can achieve a maximum magnification of 1:1 on the sensor, which makes it a true ‘macro’ lens.

But while macro lenses are really useful now and again, it’s a lot to spend on a lens designed for just one thing. So Fujifilm is also pitching the XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro as a general walkaround ‘standard’ lens too. Our list of the best Fujifilm lenses already includes a macro lens, but this one might well take its place, at least for occasional macro shooters.

Its 30mm focal length equates to 46mm in full frame terms, so it’s pretty close to the natural angle of view of the human eye (a 50mm lens or thereabouts). It's a fairly short focal length for a macro lenses – the best macro lenses usually let you shoot from a little further away – but that's only likely to matter with insects and other easily-scared creatures.

The f/2.8 maximum aperture is a stop or two down on a premium standard prime such as the FujinonXF33mmF1.4, but if you can do without ultra-wide apertures, Fujifilm’s new lens will deliver the same everyday angle of view but in a much smaller and cheaper lens.

The Fujinon XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro is certainly small. It’s 69.5mm long, takes tiny 43mm filters and weighs just 195g. It’s considerably smaller (and cheaper) than Fujifilm’s existing macro lenses, the XF 60mm f/2.4 R Macro and the high end XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro.

If macro photography is your job then you might still want to look at one of these larger Fujinon macro lenses; otherwise the new XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro looks like a handy dual-purpose alternative small enough to fit in the smallest corner of your camera bag.

But while it’s light, it’s no lightweight. Optically it uses 11 elements in 9 groups, including 3 aspherical and 2 ED elements for top quality close up performance. It uses an inner focus system, so it doesn’t change in length as you focus, and it’s powered by a linear motor which Fujifilm says is quiet and smooth and can focus in as little as 0.02sec.

Just as the ‘LM’ in the model name indicates the use of a linear motor, the ‘WR’ indicates weather resistance. The XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro is sealed in 9 places against dust and moisture and is designed to operate down to -10°C.

Fujinon XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro price & availability

The XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro will be released in November 2022 and will sell for $599/£599. Read our hands-on review here (opens in new tab).