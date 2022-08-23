Fujifilm X Summit on September 8 2022: what we know so far

Fujifilm's X Summit events are the thing to watch if you want to find out firsthand about the company's latest product launches. Luckily, the X Summit is usually a global livestream event that can be watched live around the world – wherever you are online!

We already know that the next Fujifilm X Summit will take place on September 8 2022 at 2pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/ 6pm (GMT), in New York. The link for the live stream isn't up yet, but it usually gets added to the Fujifilm X Series YouTube channel (opens in new tab) close to the event day.

The X system has seen some fantastics flagship APS-C cameras since its launch 10 years ago, and the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab) offer specs to suit many types of photographers. With that in mind, where do we think Fujifilm will go next, and what do we expect to see announced in September?

X Summit September 2022: what could we see?

Fujifilm confirmed in its last X Summit (opens in new tab) earlier this year that it is working on a 40MP APS-C camera, so we expect that this is what will be announced. This camera could look similar to the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) which was launched in May, but instead of focusing on speed, the new model would be a brand new high-resolution APS-C camera (opens in new tab).

What we can't say – because we just don't know – is what the camera will be called. One guess is just simply the Fujifilm X-H2, or, the Fujifilm X-H2R (with the R standing for resolution). We've written more about what we think the Fujifilm X-H2R could hold (opens in new tab), including a high-resolution 40MP version that's said to be in development.

This ties in with leaked details of a new 43MP Sony APS-C sensor (opens in new tab) that can capture 8K video with 12-bit output. Intriguingly, Fujifilm might develop a camera in a similar spot to the Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Sony A1 (opens in new tab), which are high-resolution cameras with 8K video, even if they aren't being designed as video specialists and are more like hybrid cameras (opens in new tab).

Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab) previously suggested that a Fujifilm X-T5 might be coming. So will there be a new Fujifilm X-T5 instead, with the stacked sensor from the X-H2S (opens in new tab)? Will there be a new 40MP Fujifilm X-H2R and no new X-T5 this year? Will the Fujifilm September X Summit bring a new 40MP X-T5 instead and no new X-H2?

Until the Fujifilm X-H2S, the X-T4 was Fujifilm’s flagship camera. The X-H2S now takes on that role, but the X-T series is still a strong professional camera, albeit at a lower price point. With all this in mind, all we can do is wait for the X Summit – and accept that all this speculation and anticipation just makes it more exciting!

We'll be adding the livestream link to this page as soon as it goes up, so keep checking back to this page for the latest updates. We'll also be blogging live from the next Fujifilm X Summit on 8 September – follow us then, too!

What is Fujikina NYC 2022?

The next X Summit is taking place in New York, but that's not the only event that Fujifilm is planning for the city in September. The company is also running Fujikina 2022 on September 10, which is dubbed as "the must-attend event (opens in new tab)" for all things Fujifilm.

Fujikina – located at the Glasshouse on 12th Avenue – features talks from X - photographers, camera demonstrations and hands-on studio sessions, plus galleries from popular photographers, filmmakers, and creators.

You do need to register to attend Fujikina NYC 2022, which you can do here (opens in new tab) if you're near New York on the day and interested in attending.

