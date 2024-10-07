Fujifilm-supported exhibition provides futuristic glimpse into AI "Wild West"

Fujifilm and Bedford Creative Arts team up to deliver Community Portrait exhibition, considering the impact of AI on photography

A person holding sunflowers next to a projected AI-generated image of a person holding sunflowers
A centerpiece of the exhibition features projections of AI recreations of real photographs (Image credit: Fergus Laidlaw and Arnab-Chakravarty / Bedford Creative Arts)

A market town in the middle of England is currently home to an exhibition that journeys audiences through the history of art and photography, and beyond, including a thought-provoking glimpse into the mediums' AI-dominated future. 

Community Portrait is an exhibition delivered by Bedford Creative Arts in partnership with Fujifilm UK. The event features the work of a wide range of local artists and photographers, including school children, college students, community groups and professional photographers. 

