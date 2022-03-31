Fujifilm set to increase prices on 01 April by as much as 164%

Just when you thought life couldn’t get any more expensive, it looks like Fujifilm will also be increasing its prices as of 01 April. Several leading camera brands have made similar announcements recently including Canon and Nikon so its no surprise Fujifilm would follow suit.

For now, it looks like the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses won’t be affected. However, paper, film, Instax cameras and photo processing chemicals will see a price increase during the course of 2022. That's good news if you’re looking to buy a Fujifilm X-T4 or even the Fujifilm GFX 100S any time soon, but not such great news if you shoot film and develop your own photos.

The film that is likely to be affected by these price increases includes the popular Fuji Color Superior 400, Fujicolor 100, Pro400H, Pro160NS, Velvia 50, Provia 100F, Velvia 100F, Velvia 100 and Neopan 100 Acros II – all of which are available as film simulations on the best Fujifilm cameras.

According to a tweet from Printkoubou0209, price increases will range from 20-164% depending on the product. A picture was also supplied showing when we can expect to see these price changes:

富士フイルムがフィルム、印画紙、薬品、インクジェット用紙などの他、現像所での処理料金をさらに値上げします。フィルムはカメラ店、写真店の店頭在庫を早めにお求めになるようおすすめします。当店はメーカー以外の仕入れで値上がり幅を抑えようと思います。 pic.twitter.com/NP8hiDxXyKMarch 21, 2022 See more

If the information is correct, photo film and minilab consumable parts will increase by 20-60% and 15-164% respectively. A month later on 01 May, color photographic paper and color processing chemical prices will increase by 10-20%, and on 20 May it’s expected that inkjet printing paper and the Instax Mini 11 will go up by a respective 12-22% and 15%.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support," reads the statement from Fujifilm (machine translated). "We have endeavored to absorb costs… however, due to the soaring prices of raw materials in Corona and the rise in transportation costs, it has become difficult for companies to absorb them. Therefore, we would like to inform you that we will implement price revisions as follows. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but thank you for your patience."

This is the second time in just over a year Fujifilm has had to put its prices up. In 2021, the price of the popular Fujicolor C200 went up by 40% in the UK, going from £3.15 (approximately $4.14 / AU$5.53) per roll to £4.55 ($5.98 / AU$7.99) per roll according to Kosmofoto . Sadly, this trend doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon…

