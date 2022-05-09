Free online cloud storage for a year when you buy a VPN – save a massive $130 !

This offer continues to be one of the best deals we've seen - allowing you to get two of the most popular online computing services for one amazing low fee. With this deal, which has been extended yet again, you not only get one of the best VPN services for almost half price - but signing up with ExpressVPN you will also get one of the best cloud storage services thrown in for free.

In a nutshell, buy a 15-month subscription (for the price of 12) for $99.95 / £81.97 and get a one-year subscription to BackBlaze cloud back-up worth $70 - you can get that deal here.

Cloud storage and VPN deal

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67/pm and 3 months FREE

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is our top choice VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. And to sweeten the deal even further, Express has teamed up with trusted cloud storage service BackBlaze to give one whole year of unlimited secure backup.

A VPN is great for keeping your internet secure - particularly when on public wifi networks. But it is also handy for cloaking your online identity - so that you can access overseas services that normally block access to non-nationals. This is not only good for accessing streaming services in other countries – but is useful to be able to pick up your usual TV channels and entertainment accounts when you are traveling overseas.

Online cloud back-up, such as offered by BackBlaze, allows you to store images and files without the need for external hard drives or memory cards. This allows you to back up valuable digital assets - but also to archive your digital images and documents. This cloud backup provides peace of mind in case a hard drive corrupts, or if your computer gets stolen. BackBlaze usually charges $60 a year for its unlimited data service - but with this ExpressVPN deal you get the first year for free.

