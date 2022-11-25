Free memory cards at Park Cameras!

With so many offers going on over the Black Friday period, it can be tricky to choose which retailer to purchase from. So Park Cameras is sweetening the deal: get your gear from here and you can get a free memory card up to 64GB (opens in new tab)!

As if it weren't enough that the retailer is offering some of the best Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab), Park is making it even more irresistible to add equipment to your shopping cart by giving away free memory cards.

• Looking for the best memory card for your camera? (opens in new tab)

When your order hits the £500 mark, you'll receive a free SanDisk 32GB Extreme Pro 100MB/S UHS-I SDHC card. And if your order breaks the £1,000 barrier, you'll get an even bigger and faster card instead – the Lexar 64GB Professional 1800x 270MB/S UHS-II V60 SDXC Gold card.

This makes it a no-brainer if you're buying a new camera, as you can get a free card (on top of any existing discount on the gear you want) so you don't need to worry about buying a separate memory card to start shooting right away.

And even if you're only looking at a new lens, printer, backpack or other camera accessories, you can get valuable extra storage thrown into the bargain – and more cards are always a good thing for your camera bag. Here are some of the great deals on at Park right now…

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R5| £4,299 |£3,894 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £405 with cashback at Park Cameras The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 IV| £2,399 |£2,149 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £250 with Sony Cashback at Park Cameras Built around a new 33-megapixel sensor and a body designed from the ground up the A7 IV offers full-frame 4K/60p video, 7K oversampling in 4/k30p and 10-bit 4:2:2 recording - this is a camera ready for big things.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R6| £2,399 |£2,119 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £280 after cashback at Park Cameras If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 20MP sensor, 4K/60FPS, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price to performance in the Canon R-series.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm GFX 50S II body only | £3,499 | £2,799 (opens in new tab)

Save £700 at Park Cameras For those looking to leap into the world of medium format photography, the GFX 50S II is one of the best cameras on the market. Packed with the latest tech including a superb 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, fast and accurate autofocus, and all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g!

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z5|was £ 1,349 |now £1,019 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £330 at Park Cameras If you're new to photography and you know you want to choose Nikon, this is the perfect first camera for the mirrorless shooter. you gain a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, with a massive 3.6million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, while also being able to capture UHD 4K video in a small compact body - this is the perfect camera for anyone starting out or wanting to try a mirrorless system.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS 6D Mark II Body | £1429 | £864 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £565 with cashback at Park Cameras Canon's latest in the 6D lineup of DSLR cameras is a fantastic all-rounder camera, with a 26.2MP sensor, fast dual pixel autofocus, and excellent low light performance. Plus you can utilize decades of amazing Canon EF lenses.

(opens in new tab) Sony ZV-E10 + 16-50mm| £769 |£669 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 at Park Cameras Made for vlogging this compact lightweight camera offers 4K/30p video recording gaming your vlog look true to life, also able to take 24.5MP stills this is a great option with 16-50mm lens to get your content creation career off the ground.

(opens in new tab) Canon PowerShot Zoom| £329 |£236 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £93 at Park Cameras This great viewing device lets you photograph or video distant subjects. Built-in an easy-to-use form factor this is perfect for bird, and wildlife watching to film your kid's football games.

(opens in new tab) Canon PowerShot PX kit | £449 | £249 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 at Park Cameras A novel camera with a pan-tit-zoom construction that will take pictures of family gatherings automatically using facial recognition.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM| £1,619 |£1,499 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £120 with cashback at Park Camera Sporting a great zoom range this workhorse lens is perfect for anyone wanting a professional outfit for their next photography gig.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 | £2,599 |£2,269 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £330 at Park Cameras If you are looking to upgrade your photography or videos a 70-200mm is a workhorse lens that every pro has in their kit and it will serve you well throughout your career, now with an awesome £200 discount.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 24-70mm F/2.8L IS USM | £2359 | £2099 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £260 with cashback at Park Cameras Get a rare saving on one of the best professional workhorse zoom lenses. One of the "holy trinity" of zoom lenses, redesigned in a more compact form, with image stabilization, a constant 2.8 aperture, and new sharp low dispersion optics.

(opens in new tab) Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars| £1,200 |£999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £201 at Park Cameras If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars (opens in new tab) on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Prostaff P7 10x30 | £219 |£179 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £40 at Jessops Get the reach without paying a hefty price with these perfect Nikon binoculars waterproof to 1m and equipped with rubber armor and multilayer-coated lenses and prisms - perfect to be taken on any adventure.

Read more:

Best Black Friday camera deals

(opens in new tab)Best Canon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab)Best Sony Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab)Best Polaroid Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab)Best Instax Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)