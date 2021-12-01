FREE ebook with Digital Photographer Magazine 247!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Work with Winter light

The weather outside might be frightful but there are plenty of stunning images to be found. Explore them with our winter light feature. (Image credit: Future)

Winter is a special and oftentimes magical part of the year. It just takes a trained eye and some photographic expertise to make the most of it. In our feature this issue we explore how to use winter light, working around the challenges and using the most impactful properties to best effect. From packing the right kit to managing colour temperature and processing your images, we go on an all day shoot together, to find out how to get more from this atmospheric season.

25 pro ways to shoot better portraits

Capture people at their best with these essential 25 pro tips from the experts (Image credit: Future)

Portrait photography is one of the most popular genres, for both photographers and clients. If you want to turn pro, shooting portraits is one of the first routes artists take, so it helps to become an expert in this intimate area of the medium. In this feature we chat to some of the best professional portrait photographers in the industry to bring together 25 of the best techniques and tricks for better portraits. Explore the gear of choice of Bella Kotak, Holly Wren, Natasha J Bella and more, while they reveal their insider advice. Not to be missed!

Scrumptious food shots

Create an authentic cook book food shot with this useful setup. (Image credit: Future)

It is the season for food photography. Well if you're like us you'll agree that any time of year is the time for food photography, but as we lead up to the holiday season the amount of foodie still lifes reaches fever pitch. Join Claire Gillo in the kitchen as she explains how to create food studies with energy using flash and a simple setup. Then discover how to edit for a natural and widely adaptable style.

Theatrical portaits

Peter pays a visit to Rory Lewis in London to learn how he creates his soulful portraiture. (Image credit: Future)

Standard zooms

We put four 24-70mm f/2.8 standard zoom lenses to the test to find out which offers the best balance of quality and value. Which will you choose? (Image credit: Future)

