FREE ebook with Digital Photographer Magazine 247!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.
This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.
Work with Winter light
Winter is a special and oftentimes magical part of the year. It just takes a trained eye and some photographic expertise to make the most of it. In our feature this issue we explore how to use winter light, working around the challenges and using the most impactful properties to best effect. From packing the right kit to managing colour temperature and processing your images, we go on an all day shoot together, to find out how to get more from this atmospheric season.
25 pro ways to shoot better portraits
Portrait photography is one of the most popular genres, for both photographers and clients. If you want to turn pro, shooting portraits is one of the first routes artists take, so it helps to become an expert in this intimate area of the medium. In this feature we chat to some of the best professional portrait photographers in the industry to bring together 25 of the best techniques and tricks for better portraits. Explore the gear of choice of Bella Kotak, Holly Wren, Natasha J Bella and more, while they reveal their insider advice. Not to be missed!
Scrumptious food shots
It is the season for food photography. Well if you're like us you'll agree that any time of year is the time for food photography, but as we lead up to the holiday season the amount of foodie still lifes reaches fever pitch. Join Claire Gillo in the kitchen as she explains how to create food studies with energy using flash and a simple setup. Then discover how to edit for a natural and widely adaptable style.
Theatrical portaits
Standard zooms
Get your copy of DP Issue 246 today!
Get a digital copy instantly for less than £3
Where to find Digital Photographer
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.
Why not Subscribe for a print copy or you can read us on your mobile device with a digital subscription.
You can get your copy of Digital Photographer in stores that are still open - but if you can't get out, then order a copy direct from us – either in print or digital form.
For printed back issues go to Magazines Direct
For digital editions of the magazine, you have a variety of options available:
Apple app (for iPhone and iPad)
PocketMags app (multi-platform app for Android and other devices)
Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop and smartphone)
Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)
Connect with us
Find us on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to Digital Photographer, to ensure you never miss an issue!
Digital Photographer on Facebook
Digital Photographer on Instagram
Digital Photographer on Twitter
Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
Read more:
Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds
Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!
Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way