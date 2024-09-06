Flaming drums! Flying guitars! The nominations for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards are MUST SEE

The nominations are in for the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards – and they're absolutely must-see

Zachary Zephir photographing Travis Scott in the Music Moment of the Year sponsored by Outernet competition (Image credit: Zachary Zephir)

Celebrating the art of music photography, the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards nominations have been announced. 

Incredible photography has defined some of the most iconic moments in the history of music, from Hendrix lighting his guitar on fire at Monterey Pop Festival in California in 1967, to Johnny Cash "giving one to the warden" at San Quentin State Prison in 1969. 

