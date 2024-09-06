Flaming drums! Flying guitars! The nominations for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards are MUST SEE

The nominations are in for the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards – and they're absolutely must-see
Zachary Zephir photographing Travis Scott in the Music Moment of the Year sponsored by Outernet competition(Image credit: Zachary Zephir)
Celebrating the art of music photography, the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards nominations have been announced.
Incredible photography has defined some of the most iconic moments in the history of music, from Hendrix lighting his guitar on fire at Monterey Pop Festival in California in 1967, to Johnny Cash "giving one to the warden" at San Quentin State Prison in 1969.
The Music Photography Awards (MPA) celebrates and supports the global community of music photographers, who capture the images that shape the culture of musicality and define iconic moments for generations to come.
Nominations have now been chosen for the third outing for the Awards, and will soon be judged by a prestigious jury led by photographer, publisher and director Rankin, together with US photographers Raven B Varona, Sam Rockman, Vanity Fair’s editor of creative development David Friend, Abbey Road’s first ever Artist In Residence Jordan Rakei, Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto, Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson, Mercury-nominated jazz musician Moses Boyd, artist and drag queen Bimini, and Decca Records Director of A&R Rachel Holmberg.
The competition is free to enter and all entries must be over the age of eighteen, and need to submit between three to five images depending on the category, and you can only enter once per category.
All the winners will be presented with a MPA trophy unique to their award. Other prizes include an exclusive virtual mentoring experience with photographer and Rolling Stone magazine’s deputy photo editor, Sacha Lecca, a one-week takeover of the iconic ‘“Pop Two”’ space on the world-famous screens at Outernet London, a mentorship session with head judge Rankin, and a virtual mentorship from esteemed photographer and guest judge, Simon Wheatley.
The categories are: Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool, Live Music, Making Music, Music Moment of the Year sponsored by Outernet, Underground Scenes, and Undiscovered Photographer of the Year sponsored by Adidas.
