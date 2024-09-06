Flaming drums! Flying guitars! The nominations for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards are MUST SEE

Zachary Zephir photographing Travis Scott in the Music Moment of the Year sponsored by Outernet competition

Celebrating the art of music photography, the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards nominations have been announced.

Incredible photography has defined some of the most iconic moments in the history of music, from Hendrix lighting his guitar on fire at Monterey Pop Festival in California in 1967, to Johnny Cash "giving one to the warden" at San Quentin State Prison in 1969.

The Music Photography Awards (MPA) celebrates and supports the global community of music photographers, who capture the images that shape the culture of musicality and define iconic moments for generations to come.

Nominations have now been chosen for the third outing for the Awards, and will soon be judged by a prestigious jury led by photographer, publisher and director Rankin, together with US photographers Raven B Varona, Sam Rockman, Vanity Fair’s editor of creative development David Friend, Abbey Road’s first ever Artist In Residence Jordan Rakei, Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto, Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson, Mercury-nominated jazz musician Moses Boyd, artist and drag queen Bimini, and Decca Records Director of A&R Rachel Holmberg.

The competition is free to enter and all entries must be over the age of eighteen, and need to submit between three to five images depending on the category, and you can only enter once per category.

All the winners will be presented with a MPA trophy unique to their award. Other prizes include an exclusive virtual mentoring experience with photographer and Rolling Stone magazine’s deputy photo editor, Sacha Lecca, a one-week takeover of the iconic ‘“Pop Two”’ space on the world-famous screens at Outernet London, a mentorship session with head judge Rankin, and a virtual mentorship from esteemed photographer and guest judge, Simon Wheatley.

The categories are: Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool, Live Music, Making Music, Music Moment of the Year sponsored by Outernet, Underground Scenes, and Undiscovered Photographer of the Year sponsored by Adidas.

Legendary rock music photographer Jill Furmanovsky will also be honored with an Icon Award at the ceremony.

You can check out some of the highlights of the nominations below, and the full gallery can be viewed on the Music Photography Awards website.

Jazz

Adrian H Tillmann – Billy Harper (Image credit: Adrien H. Tillmann)

Christaan Felber – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Image credit: Christaan Felber)

Leszek Gawin – Shabaka (Image credit: Leszek Gawin)

Live Music

AF Cortes – Daikaiju (Image credit: AF CORTES)

Lorenzo – Nayt (Image credit: Lorenzo Reali)

Francis Mancini – Darren Styles (Image credit: Francis Mancini)

Making Music

AF Cortes – Making Moves (Image credit: AF Cortes)

Lauren Harris – Joesef (Image credit: Lauren Harris)

Ralf Graf – Chovu (Image credit: Ralf Graf)

Music Moment of the Year

Tom Pallant – Blur (Image credit: Tom Pallant)

Zachary Zephir – Travis Scott (Image credit: Zachary Zephir)

Chris Suspect – Daikaiju (Image credit: Chris Suspect)

Underground Scenes

Lance Webber – Lolly Gaggers (Image credit: Lance Webber)

Marcus Maddox – Cheeky Ma / Malice K (Image credit: Marcus Maddox)

Jodi Rogers – Max Kelan (Image credit: Jodi Rogers)

Undiscovered Photographer of the Year

Andreia Lemos – Amyl and the Sniffers (Image credit: Andreia Lemos)

Izzy Nuzzo – Drake (Image credit: Izzy Nuzzo)

Isaiah Johns – Yves Tumor & Chris Greatti (Image credit: Isaiah Johns)

