Legendary rock music photographer Jill Furmanovsky honored with Icon Award

By
published

Jill Furmanovsky has photographed music royalty from Bob Marley to Bob Dylan, and her illustrious 50-year career is being recognized with an award to match

Jill Furmanovsky | Sinead O'connor, 1994 / Stevie Wonder, 1991
Sinead O'Connor, 1994 / Stevie Wonder, 1991 (Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky)

Jill Furmanovsky has been awarded the Icon Award for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2024, the third recipient of the prestigious title.

The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards was launched in 2022 and is the only photography award to focus solely on the genre of music photography. The Icon Award is a special award granted to esteemed and established music photographers who have contributed to the genre, and they don't come much more established than Jill Furmanovsky.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

