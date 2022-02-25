Fancy upgrading to medium format? Now you can trade-in for the Leica S3

Wanna make the move to medium format? The Leica S3 trade-up program is back in the US

Leica S3
(Image credit: Leica)

If you are looking to upgrade to the latest and greatest Leica medium format camera, and you already own either an S (Typ 007), S2 / S (Typ 006) or a medium format camera or digital back that has a sensor with 41 megapixels or higher, then you could save up to $4,000+ when trading in for a purchase of the new Leica S3. 

This might sound like a rather exclusive deal, and you’d be right – not many have a Leica S medium format camera lying around, nor do they have a Hasselblad or Phase One system collecting dust. However, if you happen to be one of the lucky few and you're after a Leica S3, you can really save yourself some dollars and get that elusive red dot in your collection!

Currently the trade-up values are as follows:

CameraTrade-up creditLeica S3 cost
Leica S2 / S (Typ 006) $2,000$16,995
Leica S (Typ 007) $4,000$14,995
MF camera/back 41MP+$3,000$15,995

Those who are thinking about trading in their Hasselblad for the Leica system can also benefit from more savings, as Leica will give you a free Leica S-adaptor H – so you can still use all your Hasselblad H glass with your new S3, which is a win-win situation for medium format switchers.

More about the Leica S3:

The Leica S3 is the flagship camera of the medium format range by Leica. It is equipped with a brand new 64MP 30 x 45 mm medium format sensor, capable of 3.5 frames per second shooting, with a top ISO range of 50,000 along with expanded 4K video capabilities. The S3 is a powerful, luxurious solution for medium format imaging for use both in the studio and out in the field.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

