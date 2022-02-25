Fancy upgrading to medium format? Now you can trade-in for the Leica S3

If you are looking to upgrade to the latest and greatest Leica medium format camera, and you already own either an S (Typ 007), S2 / S (Typ 006) or a medium format camera or digital back that has a sensor with 41 megapixels or higher, then you could save up to $4,000+ when trading in for a purchase of the new Leica S3.

This might sound like a rather exclusive deal, and you’d be right – not many have a Leica S medium format camera lying around, nor do they have a Hasselblad or Phase One system collecting dust. However, if you happen to be one of the lucky few and you're after a Leica S3, you can really save yourself some dollars and get that elusive red dot in your collection!

Currently the trade-up values are as follows:

Camera Trade-up credit Leica S3 cost Leica S2 / S (Typ 006) $2,000 $16,995 Leica S (Typ 007) $4,000 $14,995 MF camera/back 41MP+ $3,000 $15,995

Those who are thinking about trading in their Hasselblad for the Leica system can also benefit from more savings, as Leica will give you a free Leica S-adaptor H – so you can still use all your Hasselblad H glass with your new S3, which is a win-win situation for medium format switchers.

More about the Leica S3:

The Leica S3 is the flagship camera of the medium format range by Leica. It is equipped with a brand new 64MP 30 x 45 mm medium format sensor, capable of 3.5 frames per second shooting, with a top ISO range of 50,000 along with expanded 4K video capabilities. The S3 is a powerful, luxurious solution for medium format imaging for use both in the studio and out in the field.

