Exquisite art and architecture of an untouched 1,000-year-old Tibetan monastery captured in mind-blowing detail with 150-megapixel medium format camera

By
published

Peter van Ham has been documenting the site of the Tabo monastery for 30 years, and thanks to Phase One it's now presented in even higher resolution

Tabo Bo Gompa Bodhisattva of Compassion
Tabo Bo Gompa Bodhisattva of Compassion (Image credit: Peter van Ham)

The Buddhist monastery of Tabo is located in the barren Himalayan mountain desert valley of Spiti, formerly part of Western Tibet, now, Northern India. Founded in the year 996, it is the oldest continuously operating temple site in Tibetan culture, remaining largely unaltered from its original state over one thousand years ago.

Photographer, explorer, and author Peter van Ham has dedicated over 30 years to studying this remarkable ancient site, meticulously documenting its breathtaking artworks, sculptures, and buildings. Building on the success of its initial release in 2015, he has now unveiled a revised edition of his groundbreaking photography book, Tabo: Gods of Light, and it is nothing short of spectacular!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles